In 2017, the global thermal energy storage marketreached $3,000.9 million and is predicted to attain $7,472.9 million in 2023, advancing at a 15.9% CAGR during 2018–2023. The market is growing due to the supportive government incentives for promoting the adoption of thermal energy storage systems, rising demand for balanced power supply, increasing number of concentrated solar power (CSP) plants, and surging requirement for thermal energy storage systems for heating, ventilation, & air conditioning (HVAC) applications.

Thermal energy storage systems allow the storage of excess thermal energy and its utilization during peak requirement.

When application is taken into consideration, the thermal energy storage market is categorized into power generation, combines heating and cooling, and others (research & development activities and micro-grid). The combined heating & cooling category accounted for the major share of the market during the historical period, both in terms of value and volume, and is further expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The category is classified into industrial, commercial & residential, and others, among which, the commercial & residential type held the largest volume share of the market in 2017.

The rising requirement for thermal energy storage systems for HVAC application is another key driving factor of the thermal energy storage market. Since the past few years, the consumption of power for district cooling and heating purposes, facilitated by HVAC systems, has increased significantly.

A key driving factor of the thermal energy storage market is the increasing number of CSP plants. The requirement for electricity is rising rapidly due to swift urbanization across the globe.