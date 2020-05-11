The wearable AI devices market was valued at $11,182.8 million in 2018, and it is projected to reach $49,240.6 million by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 29.0% during 2019–2024 (forecast period). The market growth across the globe is primarily driven by the changing lifestyle of people, surging use of fitness bands and healthcare applications, and demand for next-generation smartwatches. Such devices are used by consumers to track their fitness level, via inputs in the form of heat, light, sound, and pressure.

Request for sample copy of this [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/wearable-ai-devices-market/report-sample

In terms of component, the wearable AI devices market is classified into processor, connectivity integrated circuit (IC), display, power management system, sensor, memory, and others. Among these, sensors held the largest share in 2018 and are expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Sensors, such as accelerometers, gyroscopes, and step counters, are integrated in such devices to detect different kinds of human movements. For instance, a barometric altimeter senor measures the altitude, an accelerometer monitors physical movements, and a gyroscope tracks movements and rotation.

North America held the largest share in the wearable AI devices market in 2018. It was mainly due to the strong presence of already established market players, such as Facebook Inc. and Apple Inc., in the region. The fastest market growth is to be witnessed in Asia-Pacific (APAC) during the forecast period, driven by the growing demand for AI-integrated wearables, particularly in India and China, which is itself mostly owing to the increasing concerns for health and fitness.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=wearable-ai-devices-market

Wearable AI Devices Market Segmentation

By Product

Wristwear Smartwatch Fitness band

Eyewear

Earwear

Other Bodywear

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premises

By Component

Processor

Display

Connectivity Integrated Circuit (IC)

Power Management System

Sensors

Memory

Others

By End Use