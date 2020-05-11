The burgeoning demand for workforce optimization is one of the biggest factors responsible for the surge in the adoption of human resources (HR) analytics software across the world. Workforce optimization plays a major role in making the operations of businesses more effective and efficient, by aligning resources and skills to a particular job and consumer demand, capturing performance data in a standardized structure, and empowering the HR professionals to track the performance of the employees. This is achieved by ensuring that all the aspects of the organization/business are working in complete harmony with one another.

The other major factor pushing the demand for these solutions is the rising demand for efficient hiring in companies. HR analytics offers crucial insights into the candidates by analyzing their skills and expertise. This data allows the company to make impartial decisions regarding the hiring of candidates, which, in turn, increases the efficiency of the hiring process and helps the company gain a competitive edge. Due to these factors, the global HR analytics market is expected to expand from $2,045.5 million in 2018 to $4,763.5 million by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period (2019–2024).

Globally, the demand for HR analytics solutions is predicted to witness the fastest growth in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region during the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to the soaring IT investments made by numerous companies, for improving their operations, in emerging economies, such as India and China. In addition to this, the developing nations of APAC are increasingly promoting the digitalization of various organizational processes and launching several initiatives for developing the IT infrastructure, which will, in turn, boost the HR analytics market in the region.

Market Segmentation by Offering

Solutions Retention Recruitment Workforce planning Compensation and incentive program Employee development Employee engagement Others

Services Professional Managed



Market Segmentation by Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

Market Segmentation by Enterprise Size

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprise (SME)

Market Segmentation by Industry