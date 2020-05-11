Increasing mobile data traffic, growing penetration of the 5G network, and rising demand for high-speed network are the key factors driving the growth of the market across the globe. 5G network slice is a networking architecture that leverages network functions virtualization (NFV) and software-defined networking (SDN) to break the physical infrastructure into multiple virtual networks. Using the 5G network slice, operators can allocate appropriate resources to a specific slice as per the requirements, thus improving the network efficiency.

The 5G network slicing market has been divided into solution and service, when segmented on the basis of offering. Between the two, the service category is expected to witness faster growth in the market during the forecast period (2020–2030). This can be attributed to the growing demand for professional services, such as consulting, integration, and security, for network management in compliance with government regulations. Thus, the rising demand for these services across organizations is catalyzing the market growth in this category.

Increasing mobile data traffic is one of the key factors driving the growth of the 5G network slicing market across the globe. With the growing penetration of smartphones, coupled with availability of affordable high-speed network services, mobile data usage is increasing significantly. As per GSMA Intelligence, global smartphone penetration is expected to increase from 65% in 2019 to 80% by the end of 2025. People are increasingly using smartphones for communication, work, and entertainment purposes.

5G Network Slicing Market Size Breakdown by Segment

Based on Offering

Solution

Service Professional Managed



Based on Enterprise

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Based on Application

Remote Monitoring

Asset Management

Supply Chain Management

Real-Time Streaming

Network Monitoring

Based on Vertical