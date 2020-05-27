Global Level Sensor Market

By Monitoring Type (Continuous Level Monitoring, Point Level Monitoring), Technology (Contact Level Sensors, Noncontact Level Sensors), Application (Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Energy and Power, Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Industrial Manufacturing, Wastewater), and Regional Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Level Sensor Market was valued at USD 3.62 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 5.91 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.59% from 2017 to 2025.

Level sensors detect the level of liquids and other fluids and fluidized solids, including slurries, granular materials, and powder that exhibit an upper free surface. A sensor is able to detect a change and communicate that change with a user. Benefits of using level sensors include – require very less maintenance, resistant to turbulence, high reliability, high accuracy, ease of installation and accessibility.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growth of smart application and advancement in ICT-enabled technologies

1.2 Development of nanotechnology applications

1.3 Rising adoption of level sensors in the healthcare end-use application

1.4 Increasing production of vehicles

1.5 Growing need of smaller, smarter, and cheaper sensors

1.6 Favorable government regulations

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Fluctuating market trend

2.2 High cost

2.3 Poor accuracy

Market Segmentation:

The Global Level Sensor Market is segmented on the monitoring type, technology, application, and region.

1. Monitoring Type:

1.1 Continuous Level Monitoring

1.2 Point Level Monitoring

2. By Technology:

2.1 Contact Level Sensors

2.1.1 Hydrostatic

2.1.2 Magnetic & Mechanical Float

2.1.3 Pneumatic

2.1.4 Guided Wave

2.1.5 Magnetostrictive

2.1.6 Vibratory Probe

2.2 Noncontact Level Sensors

2.2.1 Optical

2.2.2 Laser

2.2.3 Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems

2.2.4 Ultrasonic

2.2.5 Microwave/Radar

3. By Application:

3.1 Oil and Gas

3.2 Chemicals

3.3 Pharmaceuticals

3.4 Energy and Power

3.5 Healthcare

3.6 Consumer Goods

3.7 Industrial Manufacturing

3.8 Wastewater

3.9 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Emerson Electric Co.

2. Vega Grieshaber Kg

3. Ametek, Inc.

4. First Sensor AG

5. Krohne Messtechnik GmbH

6. Nohken Inc.

7. Texas Instruments Incorporated

8. TE Connectivity Ltd.

9. ABB Ltd.

10. Endress+Hauser AG

11. Siemens AG

12. Honeywell International Inc.

13. Fortive Corporation

14. Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Global Level Sensor Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

