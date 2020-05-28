Data Center Interconnect Market Is Projected To Grow At A Moderate CAGR During The Period 2020-2025

Global Data Center Interconnect Market

By Application (Workload and data mobility, Real-time disaster recovery and business continuity, Shared data and resources/server high-availability clusters), Type (Software, Services, Product), End User (Government, Enterprises, CSPs, CNPs/ICPs), and Regional Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Data Center Interconnect Market was valued at USD 3.35 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 8.04 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.21% from 2017 to 2025.

Data center interconnect refers to the networking of two or more different data centers to achieve business or IT objectives. This interconnectivity between separate data centers helps them to work together, share resources and pass workloads between one another. Benefits of using data center interconnect includes – reduce power and space requirements, scale transport capacity, ensure quality, disaster recovery, latency reduction, global networking, scalability, flexible, and operationally simple.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rise in the adoption of cloud-based services

1.2 Growing need for high speed ethernet

1.3 Improving data connectivity across devices and applications

1.4 Increasing demand for disaster recovery, data backup, and business continuity solutions

1.5 High focus on reducing power consumption and bandwidth requirements in data centers

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Security concerns

2.2 Distance Between Data Centers

2.3 High Initial Investment

Market Segmentation:

The Global Data Center Interconnect Market is segmented on the application, type, end user, and region.

1. Application:

1.1 Workload and data mobility

1.2 Real-time disaster recovery and business continuity

1.3 Shared data and resources/server high-availability clusters

2. By Type:

2.1 Software

2.2 Services

2.2.1 Professional services

2.2.2 Managed services

2.3 Product

2.3.1 Packet optical networking/packet optical transport

2.3.2 Converged packet optical

2.3.3 Packet switching networking

3. By End User:

3.1 Government

3.2 Enterprises

3.3 CSPs

3.4 CNPs/ICPs

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

2. Nokia Corporation

3. Ciena Corporation

4. Infinera Corporation

5. Extreme Networks, Inc.

6. Fujitsu Ltd.

7. Cisco Systems, Inc.

8. Colt Technology Services Group Limited

9. ADVA Optical Networking Se

10. Juniper Networks, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

