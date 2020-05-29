Clinical Nutrition Market Inclinations And Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period 2019-2025

Clinical Nutrition Market is set to exceed USD 87,530.7 million by 2025; according to a new research report.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer along with growing number of preterm births will drive clinical nutrition market over the forecast period. Growth of home healthcare sector leading to rise in demand for home enteral nutrition formulae coupled with favorable reimbursement policies will propel industry growth.

Several initiatives undertaken by government to reduce number of malnourished children along with high birth rates in developing countries such as India will positively impact market growth. Growing baby boomer population suffering from digestive problems, requiring external supply of food through parenteral or enteral routes will favor industry growth. However, lack of awareness pertaining to clinical nutrition formulae in developing countries of Latin America and stringent regulations in developed nations such as U.S., will hinder growth of clinical nutrition market over the forecast timeframe.

Enteral nutrition segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period expanding with a CAGR of over 6.0%. Technological advancements in tubing feeds, pumps and access devices used in enteral nutrition will propel market growth. In addition, rising number of people suffering from gut dysfunction, mechanical or neurological dysphagia requiring enteral supply of nutrition will drive enteral nutrition segment growth over the coming years. Numerous initiatives undertaken by companies including Nestle to stimulate adoption of enteral nutrition formulae will positively impact business growth.

Child clinical nutrition market was valued at USD 31,608.3 million in 2018 and estimated to expand owing high birth rates in developing countries of Asia Pacific and Africa along with substantial rise in number of preterm births. Growing demand for milk-based infant nutrition formulae and significant population of malnourished children in countries such as India will drive segment growth over the coming years.

Growing number of preterm births in UK along with high prevalence of chronic diseases will drive the UK clinical nutrition market. High adoption of home enteral feeding devices and growing geriatric population base will positively impact industry growth.

Brazil clinical nutrition market is estimated to expand with a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period owing to large patient population base and high number of preterm births. Brazil’s association with American Society of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition has surged development of clinical nutrition market in the country. Moreover, presence of associations such as Brazilian Society for Food and Nutrition (SBAN) working towards increased adoption of clinical nutrition formulae will favor market growth.

Few notable industry players include Abbott Laboratories, Danone, Baxter International, Hospira, Mead Johnson, Perrigo, Fresenius Kabi, B Braun Melsungen and Nestle. Industry players are focusing on developing superior clinical nutritional solutions targeting adult as well as infant population to expand their product portfolio along with consumer base.