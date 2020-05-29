E-WASTE MANAGEMENT MARKET TO SEE MAJOR GROWTH BY 2026 | TETRONICS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED, BOLIDEN GROUP, GEEP, UMICORE

The report “E-Waste Management Market by Offering (Solutions, Services), Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud-Based, and Hybrid), Organization (Small & Medium-Sized Enterprise, Large Enterprise), Application, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2026″, published by Data Bridge Market Research

Global e-waste management market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of E-Waste Management are included:

The Top Manufacturers/Players Are: Tetronics (International) Limited, Boliden Group, GEEP, Umicore, Attero.in, ERI, Adatte E-Waste Management, TRADEBE, Aqua Metals Inc., Aurubis, Call2Recycle Inc., CIMELIA RESOURCE RECOVERY PTE LTD., COM2 Recycling Solutions, Ecomation Oy, ENGITEC TECHNOLOGIES SPA, ENIRO-HUB HOLDINGS LTD., RSR Corporation, Waste Management Inc., Sims Recycling Solutions Inc., MRI e-cycle solutions and LifeSpan International Inc. among others.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World Countries United States United Kingdom China Middle East Canada Germany Japan Africa Mexico France India Oceania Italy South Korea Taiwan

Market Drivers:

Short lifecycle of electronic products is driving the growth of the market

Increasing awareness about the conservation of environment and health is contributing to the market growth

Surge in the availability of valuable substance in electronic waste is boosting the growth of the market

Stringent regulations and compliances by the government is propelling the market growth

Scarcity of sources of precious metal is driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High cost incurred in recycling due to lack of awareness is hindering the growth of the market

Low number of electronic waste collection zone is restricting the growth of the market

Less awareness in developed regions is hampering the market growth

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Part 01: E-Waste Management Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global E-Waste Management Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global E-Waste Management Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America E-Waste Management Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe E-Waste Management Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific E-Waste Management Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America E-Waste Management Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue E-Waste Management by Countries

Continued….

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

* Estimates 2019-2026 E-Waste Management market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

