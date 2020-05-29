Plastic Water Storage Tank Market: Granular View of The Market from Various End-Use Segments 2016 – 2026

COVID-19 pandemic has turned out to be a major growth determinant in the industrial automation sector. With the integration of digital infrastructure to monitor and control public health, industrial automation has taken a new shape. This crisis has enhanced the value of IT and digital transformation across different sectors and industries.

In the current situation of restricted movement and reduced workforce, new technologies have been developed to provide end-to-end automation in different sectors such as food processing. Automated systems are hired by the companies to ensure continued supply and manufacturing of products with the least manual interference.

The digital transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced our dependency on advanced technologies such as Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and the Industrial Internet of Things. The unfulfilled financial targets are compelling the organizations to adopt automation and advanced technologies to stay ahead in the market competition. Businesses are utilizing this opportunity by identifying daily operational needs and inculcating automation in it to create a digital infrastructure for the long term.

Plastic Water Storage Tank Market: Introduction

Water storage is an essential part of daily routine for domestic, commercial and industrial purpose. Plastic made water storage tank has evolved as a best alternative for these conventional water storing methods. Plastic water storage tanks are made with thin layer of highly durable plastics which are lighter in weight and also occupy less area for storage as compared to concrete tanks. Also, plastic water storage tanks are much flexible as compared to other conventional storage tanks.

Plastic water storage tanks are generally made up of linear low density polyethylene, polypropylene or fiber glass materials. It is necessary that the comprising polymers and additives must be inert with water of any other stored liquid. The fine polymer granules along with desired colour pigments are heated and moulded into desired shape in order to manufacture such tanks.