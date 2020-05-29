Potential Impact of Coronavirus outbreak on Autonomous Electric Bus Market In-Depth Analysis Of Competitive Landscape, Executive Summary, Development Factors 2026| AB Volvo, Daimler Group, EasyMile SAS

Complete study of the global Autonomous Electric Bus market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Autonomous Electric Bus industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Autonomous Electric Bus production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Autonomous Electric Bus market include AB Volvo, Daimler Group, EasyMile SAS, NAVYA, Toyota, Volkswagen, Xiamen King-Long, Zhengzhou Yutong Autonomous Electric Bus

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Autonomous Electric Bus industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Autonomous Electric Bus manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Autonomous Electric Bus industry.

Global Autonomous Electric Bus Market Segment By Type:

Semi-autonomous Bus, Fully-autonomous Bus

Global Autonomous Electric Bus Market Segment By Application:

City Traffic, Inter-city Traffic, School, Airport, Other

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Autonomous Electric Bus industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Autonomous Electric Bus market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Autonomous Electric Bus industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Autonomous Electric Bus market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Autonomous Electric Bus market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Autonomous Electric Bus market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Autonomous Electric Bus Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Autonomous Electric Bus Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Semi-autonomous Bus

1.4.3 Fully-autonomous Bus

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 City Traffic

1.5.3 Inter-city Traffic

1.5.4 School

1.5.5 Airport

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Autonomous Electric Bus Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Autonomous Electric Bus Industry

1.6.1.1 Autonomous Electric Bus Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Autonomous Electric Bus Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Autonomous Electric Bus Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Autonomous Electric Bus Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Autonomous Electric Bus Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Autonomous Electric Bus Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Autonomous Electric Bus Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Autonomous Electric Bus Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Autonomous Electric Bus Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Autonomous Electric Bus Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Autonomous Electric Bus Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Autonomous Electric Bus Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Autonomous Electric Bus Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Autonomous Electric Bus Production by Regions

4.1 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Autonomous Electric Bus Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Autonomous Electric Bus Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Autonomous Electric Bus Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Autonomous Electric Bus Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Autonomous Electric Bus Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Autonomous Electric Bus Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Autonomous Electric Bus Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Autonomous Electric Bus Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Autonomous Electric Bus Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Autonomous Electric Bus Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Autonomous Electric Bus Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Autonomous Electric Bus Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Autonomous Electric Bus Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Autonomous Electric Bus Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Autonomous Electric Bus Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Autonomous Electric Bus Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Autonomous Electric Bus Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Autonomous Electric Bus Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Autonomous Electric Bus Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Autonomous Electric Bus Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Autonomous Electric Bus Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Autonomous Electric Bus Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Autonomous Electric Bus Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Autonomous Electric Bus Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Autonomous Electric Bus Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Autonomous Electric Bus Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Autonomous Electric Bus Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Autonomous Electric Bus Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Autonomous Electric Bus Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Autonomous Electric Bus Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Autonomous Electric Bus Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Autonomous Electric Bus Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Electric Bus Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Electric Bus Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Autonomous Electric Bus Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 AB Volvo

8.1.1 AB Volvo Corporation Information

8.1.2 AB Volvo Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 AB Volvo Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 AB Volvo Product Description

8.1.5 AB Volvo Recent Development

8.2 Daimler Group

8.2.1 Daimler Group Corporation Information

8.2.2 Daimler Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Daimler Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Daimler Group Product Description

8.2.5 Daimler Group Recent Development

8.3 EasyMile SAS

8.3.1 EasyMile SAS Corporation Information

8.3.2 EasyMile SAS Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 EasyMile SAS Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 EasyMile SAS Product Description

8.3.5 EasyMile SAS Recent Development

8.4 NAVYA

8.4.1 NAVYA Corporation Information

8.4.2 NAVYA Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 NAVYA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 NAVYA Product Description

8.4.5 NAVYA Recent Development

8.5 Toyota

8.5.1 Toyota Corporation Information

8.5.2 Toyota Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Toyota Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Toyota Product Description

8.5.5 Toyota Recent Development

8.6 Volkswagen

8.6.1 Volkswagen Corporation Information

8.6.2 Volkswagen Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Volkswagen Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Volkswagen Product Description

8.6.5 Volkswagen Recent Development

8.7 Xiamen King-Long

8.7.1 Xiamen King-Long Corporation Information

8.7.2 Xiamen King-Long Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Xiamen King-Long Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Xiamen King-Long Product Description

8.7.5 Xiamen King-Long Recent Development

8.8 Zhengzhou Yutong

8.8.1 Zhengzhou Yutong Corporation Information

8.8.2 Zhengzhou Yutong Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Zhengzhou Yutong Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Zhengzhou Yutong Product Description

8.8.5 Zhengzhou Yutong Recent Development 10 Production Forecasts by Regions

10.1 Global Top Autonomous Electric Bus Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

10.2 Global Top Autonomous Electric Bus Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

10.3 Key Autonomous Electric Bus Production Regions Forecast

10.3.1 North America

10.3.2 Europe

10.3.3 China

10.3.4 Japan

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 India 11 Autonomous Electric Bus Consumption Forecast by Region

11.1 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.2 North America Autonomous Electric Bus Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.3 Europe Autonomous Electric Bus Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.4 Asia Pacific Autonomous Electric Bus Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.5 Latin America Autonomous Electric Bus Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.6 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Electric Bus Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Autonomous Electric Bus Sales Channels

11.2.2 Autonomous Electric Bus Distributors

11.3 Autonomous Electric Bus Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Autonomous Electric Bus Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

