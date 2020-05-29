Asia Pacific Flexographic Printing Inks Market Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects (2019-2024)

Rise in packaging industry of the Asia Pacific region is one of the contributing factors for the flexographic market growth due to the usage of product for printing packaging materials. Growth in demand of flexible packaging owing to its wide range of application across pharmaceutical, food & beverage and household products will have a positive influence on the product demand in the forecast spell. Increasing purchasing power along with the advent of e-commerce has increases the availability and usage of consumer product thus boosting the demand of flexible packaging. The above-mentioned trends are likely to continue and will give an up thrust to the product market growth by 2024.

Request for a sample of this report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1109/sample

According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled “Asia Pacific Flexographic Printing Inks Market analysis based on Product, Application, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2018 – 2024”, estimated to exceed USD 4.5 billion by 2024.

Table of Content:

Methodology & Scope

Market scope & definitions

Assumptions

Research methodology

Executive Summary Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry ecosystem analysis

Industry impact forces Growth drivers Growth restraints

Regulatory overview

Porter’s analysis

PESTEL analysis

Competitive landscape, 2017

Asia Pacific Flexographic Printing Inks Market Size, by Product, 2013 – 2024 Asia Pacific Flexographic Printing Inks Market Size, by Application, 2013 – 2024 Asia Pacific Flexographic Printing Inks Market Size, by Country, 2013 – 2024

China

India

Japan

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Browse key industry insights along with Table of Content @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/table-of-content/1109/apac-flexographic-printing-inks-market

Based on products, the market is categorized into three segments namely solvent-based, UC cured and water-based inks. Solvent based inks hold the market of more than USD 800 million in the year 2017. The product properties such as ability to give higher printing rates along with scratch resistance widens the scope of product usage in various applications. The properties of UV cured inks such as gloss, chemical and rub resistance, color consistency will increase their application scope across various industrial verticals.

The product has wide range of application for the printing of flexible packaging as these types of packaging are used in retail, pharmaceutical, food & beverage and also in other consumer products. The rise in ecommerce has eased the reach of consumer durable goods to greater chunk of population thus giving the boost to packaging industry. This in turn will impact the product demand in positive manner over the forecast time period.

The key players in Asia Pacific region for the flexographic printing market are Jiangmen Toyo Ink Co, DIC Corporation, Sakata INX, Flint Group, TOYO Ink Group, Hubergroup India, XSYS Print Solutions (Shanghai), Tokyo Printing Ink, INX International Corporation, T&K Toka, Taiyuan Coates Lorilleux Inks Chemical.

Related Reports:

Apac Vertical Farming Market : https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/asia-pacific-vertical-farming-market-analysis-by-2024-top-players-2020-05-04

Europe Lubricant Packaging Market : https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/europe-lubricant-packaging-market-share-sees-promising-growth-of-32bn-during-2017-2025-2020-04-28

Asia Pacific Medical Products Market : https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/asia-pacific-medical-products-market-to-trace-exponential-gain-of-usd-82-bn-over-2019-2025-2020-05-25

About Graphical Research:

Graphical Research is a business research firm that provides industry insights, market forecast and strategic inputs through granular research reports and advisory services. We publish targeted research reports with an aim to address varied customer needs, from market penetration and entry strategies to portfolio management and strategic outlook. We understand that business requirements are unique: our syndicate reports are designed to ensure relevance for industry participants across the value chain. We also provide custom reports that are tailored to the exact needs of the customer, with dedicated analyst support across the purchase lifecycle.

Contact Us:

Parikhit B.

Corporate sales,

Graphical Research

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.graphicalresearch.com