Buoyed by Surge in Demand During COVID-19 Lockdown, Global Flue Gas Analyzer Market to Register Growth in Value Share In the Coming Decade

COVID-19 pandemic has turned out to be a major growth determinant in the industrial automation sector. With the integration of digital infrastructure to monitor and control public health, industrial automation has taken a new shape. This crisis has enhanced the value of IT and digital transformation across different sectors and industries.

In the current situation of restricted movement and reduced workforce, new technologies have been developed to provide end-to-end automation in different sectors such as food processing. Automated systems are hired by the companies to ensure continued supply and manufacturing of products with the least manual interference.

The digital transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced our dependency on advanced technologies such as Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and the Industrial Internet of Things. The unfulfilled financial targets are compelling the organizations to adopt automation and advanced technologies to stay ahead in the market competition. Businesses are utilizing this opportunity by identifying daily operational needs and inculcating automation in it to create a digital infrastructure for the long term.

The environmental protection is becoming a major concern for the world today, government laws, and industry association advocate to use the continuous emissions monitoring systems (CEMS) in manufacturing plant to ensure the safety of workers, workplace and environment. These CEMS devices are used to detect toxic and hazardous gases in order to maintain safety. Flue gas analyzer is one of the important device under CEMS system which plays an important role in protection of atmosphere from toxic and hazardous gases while increasing the efficiency of the plant. Generally, a flue is pipe, duct or opening of chimney which are used to exhaust gases to outdoors from boiler, generator of furnaces installed in manufacturing facility. Flue gas analyzer is a device that detects and monitors the composition of exhausting gases from furnaces or boilers and help to determine the proper ratio of air and fuel. Flue gas analyzer directly measures and displays flue gas, temperatures and differential pressure.

The global flue gas analyzer market is increasing rapidly due to its increasing usage across various industries such as automobiles, chemical and food. Some of the major factor identified are rapid industrialization, stringent government laws and industry standards towards environmental protection. However high cost of implementation for small size manufacturing plants and low awareness in some regions can pose a major challenge towards the growth of the global flue gas analyzer market to some extent. Some of the major trends identified in the global flue gas analyzer market are use of internet of everything (IoT) and artificial neural network technology.

Global Flue Gas Analyzer market is segmented on the basis of geography, product type and by end-user industry. The product type segment of the global flue gas analyzer market includes;

Portable

Fixed

On the other hand end-use industry segment is further segmented into following categories;

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Chemical

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Other Industries

The global flue gas analyzer market is expected to grow at significant rate over the forecast period from 2015 to 2025. Emerging economies such as India and China are forecast to surge the demand for flue gas analyzer market due to increasing number of new manufacturing facilities and expansion of existing capacity of manufacturing plants. Among the product type segment, fixed type flue gas analyzer segment dominated the global flue gas analyzer market in 2014, while portable type flue gas analyzer is forecast to expand at higher CAGR over the forecast period.

The global flue gas analyzer market is geographically segmented into seven key regions which are, North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East & Africa. As of 2014, North America dominated the global flue gas analyzer market followed by Asia and Europe. On the other hand BRIC countries are expected to grow at higher CAGR when compared to other countries in their respective regions. Also, in terms of growth rate Asia Pacific is anticipated to play major role in growth of global flue gas analyzer market.