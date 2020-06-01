Hydrodynamic Couplings Market to Exhibit Significant Growth in Dollar Opportunities For the Period Influenced by COVID-19

COVID-19 pandemic has turned out to be a major growth determinant in the industrial automation sector. With the integration of digital infrastructure to monitor and control public health, industrial automation has taken a new shape. This crisis has enhanced the value of IT and digital transformation across different sectors and industries.

In the current situation of restricted movement and reduced workforce, new technologies have been developed to provide end-to-end automation in different sectors such as food processing. Automated systems are hired by the companies to ensure continued supply and manufacturing of products with the least manual interference.

The digital transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced our dependency on advanced technologies such as Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and the Industrial Internet of Things. The unfulfilled financial targets are compelling the organizations to adopt automation and advanced technologies to stay ahead in the market competition. Businesses are utilizing this opportunity by identifying daily operational needs and inculcating automation in it to create a digital infrastructure for the long term.

Hydrodynamic couplings are fluid coupling devices used in power transfer of mechanical devices involved in heavy industrial machinery, mining & automotive equipment. Various types of mechanical device are conveyor systems, centrifuges, mixers, crushers, shredders, bucket wheel excavators, shaft generators, and drum drives etc. The device has experienced intense consumption by replacing the mechanical clutch systems which were subjected to abrasions.

Other pivotal reason for the rapid emergence of hydrodynamic couplings market is that they can operate at variable speeds, have controlled start-up without experiencing shocks & vibrations during power transmission load intervals. The product also employs low input & maintenance costs. Revenue generated from sales of hydrodynamic coupling market is expected to increase at a moderate pace over the forecast period.

Hydrodynamic Couplings Market Segmentation

The Hydrodynamic couplings can be segmented on the basis on product type

Turbo coupling

Flow coupling

Fluid coupling

The product can also be classified based on operating types:

Constant Speed Fluid Couplings- used for low power starts, overload protection & gentle acceleration

Drain Type- similar to previous type with a clutch like provision added

Variable Speed Fluid Couplings- used for adjustable power start-ups & variable acceleration

A product differentiation can be done on the basis of design principle as well

Control Principle – which is primarily of two types single system low accuracy (TP), high control accuracy (TPK)

Flow Circuits Configuration- which is of two types Single Circuit Coupling & Double Circuit Coupling

Operating Medium- either Water or Mineral Oil

Operating Supply of Fluid- via External, Separate with Cooler, Integrated in-housing with cooler

The global hydrodynamic couplings market can also be segmented on the basis of end use application as

Automobile

Mining

Industrial

Chemicals

Defence

Rail & Marine Systems



Hydrodynamic Couplings Market Dynamics & Trends

As stated, the product finds its consumer base in heavy industries segment & those industries which require high running torque machines, crushing, milling & excavating operations. Apart from standard prototypes, the OEMs are providing customized solutions to address the specific needs of customer as well. Technological & product developments to achieve cost effective operations and environment protection are being considered by the manufacturing companies. Various mergers & acquisitions have taken place between global & regional players or strategic alliances between large scale manufacturers and small business unit specialized in particular component/operation over the past few years. The value chain starts from the raw materials supplier to OEMs to distributors and suppliers to end customer completing the chain. Sometimes for customized requirements, the role of project management & design consultants comes into the act as well.

Hydrodynamic Couplings Market: Regional Outlook & Drivers

Geographically, the hydrodynamic couplings market is primarily based in Western Europe, North America & Asia Pacific regions. Germany consists of the top companies owing to their established technical expertise built over more than five decades. The industry is dependent on supply side drivers such as raw material availability & related prices, skilled workforce and demand drivers such as target industry’s scope of operations.

Currently the market is witnessing a modest growth affected by demand slowdown from industries & volatile production costs. New product applications would drive the business to some extent. The market is expected to grow on a stable note as per existing demand pattern from end industries within a single digit growth rate with ASEAN region having higher rates & the developed economies having a lower one.

Hydrodynamic Couplings Market: Key Market Players

The key market players identified across the value chain are: