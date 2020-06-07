Global Cards for Access Control Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information by Key Players ASSA ABLOY AB, Johnson Controls International plc, dormakaba Holding AG, Allegion plc

Cards are used as credentials to authenticate user identity and determine access grant/denial. Access control readers can be magnetic stripe, proximity, or smart card readers. Card-based readers are proven to be more reliable than biometric readers and electronic locks. The increasing demand for smart and proximity cards to monitor and record employee activities is one of the drivers for the growth of card-based readers. Smartcards are proven to be more reliable than magnetic stripes and proximity cards. The increasing demand for smart and proximity cards to monitor and record employee activities is one of the drivers for the growth of smart card readers.

Cards for Access Control Market is expected to grow from USD 7.5 billion in 2020 to USD 12.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of +7% from 2020 to 2027.

The market is currently dominated by ASSA ABLOY AB (Sweden), Johnson Controls International plc (Ireland), dormakaba Holding AG (Switzerland), Allegion plc (Ireland), Honeywell Security Group (US), Identiv, Inc. (US), Nedap N.V. (Netherlands), Suprema HQ Inc. (South Korea), Bosch Security Systems Inc. (US), and Gemalto N.V. (Netherlands). A few of the major strategies adopted by these players to compete in the Cards for Access Control Market.

The growth of the market is driven by high adoption of Cards for Access Control solutions owing to increasing crime rates globally technological advancements and deployment of wireless technology in security systems; and adoption of IoT-based security systems with cloud computing platforms. The adoption of access control as a service (ACaaS) implementation of mobile-based access control and increasing urbanization in emerging countries are expected to provide huge growth opportunities to market players.

By Type:

Installation and Integration

Maintenance and Support

Access Control as a Service (ACaaS)

By Application:

Commercial

Military and Defense

Government

Residential

Healthcare

Education

Manufacturing and Industrial

Transportation

On the basis of region, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa. The study will offer in-depth qualitative and quantitative data on regional and countrywide under the scope of the study.

The key points of the report:

1.The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

2.The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2014-2019 market shares for each company.

3.Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global and Chinese total market of Cards for Access Control industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

4.The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

5.The report then estimates 2019-2024 market development trends of Cards for Access Control industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

6.The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Cards for Access Control Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

