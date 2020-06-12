Dithiocarbamate Fungicides Market Impact (COVID-19) Recent Study Including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts

Dithiocarbamate Fungicides Market Potential:

Dithiocarbamate fungicides are a group of non-systemic (surface acting) fungicides. EBDCs active ingredients approved for use are mancozeb, thiram, propineb and others. The most EBDC usage is mancozeb.

UPL, Coromandel International, Indofil, Dow AgroSciences, Taminco, ADAMA, BASF, Bayer Cropscience, FMC, Nufarm, Limin Chemical, Hebei Shuangji Chemical, Nantong Baoye Chemical

By Type

Mancozeb

Thiram

Propineb

Others

By Application

Agricultural

Plantations and estates

Horticultural and ornamental crops

Others

