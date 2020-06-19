Trending: Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Market 2020-2026: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a report, titled “Global Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2026. The market research report is a brilliant, complete, and much-needed resource for Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads . The research report speak about the potential development openings that exist in the worldwide market. The report is broken down on the basis of research procedures procured from historical and forecast information. The global Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads market is relied upon to develop generously and flourish as far as volume and incentive during the gauge time frame. The report will give a knowledge about the development openings and controls that will build the market. Pursuers can increase important perception about the eventual fate of the market.

Key companies that are operating in the global Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads market are: P&G, Unilever, Nohbo, Washawaze, Ariel, Bold, La Mama, Blue Moon, Kao, Reward Group, Kaimi, Colgate, Amway

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report: ( Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart ) :

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1677289/global-shampoo-capsule-and-dissolvable-laundry-condensate-beads-industry

Segmental Analysis

The report incorporates significant sections, for example, type and end user and a variety of segments that decide the prospects of the market. Each type provide data with respect to the business esteem during the conjecture time frame. The application area likewise gives information by volume and consumption during the estimate time frame. The comprehension of this segment direct the readers in perceiving the significance of variables that shape the market development.

Global Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Market Segment By Type:

, Personal Clean, Clothes Cleaning

Global Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Market Segment By Application:

, Adult, Children

Competitive Landscape

The report incorporates various key players and producers working in the local and worldwide market. This segment shows the procedures received by players in the market to remain ahead in the challenge. New patterns and its reception by players assist readers with understanding the elements of the business and how it very well may be utilized to their own benefit. The readers can likewise recognize the strides of players to comprehend the global market better.

Key companies operating in the global Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads market include P&G, Unilever, Nohbo, Washawaze, Ariel, Bold, La Mama, Blue Moon, Kao, Reward Group, Kaimi, Colgate, Amway

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads market

For Discount, Customization in the Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1677289/global-shampoo-capsule-and-dissolvable-laundry-condensate-beads-industry

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Personal Clean

1.3.3 Clothes Cleaning

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Adult

1.4.3 Children

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Industry

1.6.1.1 Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Industry Trends

2.4.1 Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Market Top Trends

2.4.2 Market Drivers

2.4.3 Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Market Challenges 2.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Players: Views for Future 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads as of 2019)

3.4 Global Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.1 Global Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.4 Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles

11.1 P&G

11.1.1 P&G Corporation Information

11.1.2 P&G Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.1.3 P&G Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 P&G Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Products and Services

11.1.5 P&G SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 P&G Recent Developments

11.2 Unilever

11.2.1 Unilever Corporation Information

11.2.2 Unilever Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.2.3 Unilever Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Unilever Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Products and Services

11.2.5 Unilever SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Unilever Recent Developments

11.3 Nohbo

11.3.1 Nohbo Corporation Information

11.3.2 Nohbo Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.3.3 Nohbo Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Nohbo Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Products and Services

11.3.5 Nohbo SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Nohbo Recent Developments

11.4 Washawaze

11.4.1 Washawaze Corporation Information

11.4.2 Washawaze Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.4.3 Washawaze Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Washawaze Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Products and Services

11.4.5 Washawaze SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Washawaze Recent Developments

11.5 Ariel

11.5.1 Ariel Corporation Information

11.5.2 Ariel Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.5.3 Ariel Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Ariel Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Products and Services

11.5.5 Ariel SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Ariel Recent Developments

11.6 Bold

11.6.1 Bold Corporation Information

11.6.2 Bold Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.6.3 Bold Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Bold Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Products and Services

11.6.5 Bold SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Bold Recent Developments

11.7 La Mama

11.7.1 La Mama Corporation Information

11.7.2 La Mama Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.7.3 La Mama Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 La Mama Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Products and Services

11.7.5 La Mama SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 La Mama Recent Developments

11.8 Blue Moon

11.8.1 Blue Moon Corporation Information

11.8.2 Blue Moon Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.8.3 Blue Moon Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Blue Moon Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Products and Services

11.8.5 Blue Moon SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Blue Moon Recent Developments

11.9 Kao

11.9.1 Kao Corporation Information

11.9.2 Kao Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.9.3 Kao Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Kao Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Products and Services

11.9.5 Kao SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Kao Recent Developments

11.10 Reward Group

11.10.1 Reward Group Corporation Information

11.10.2 Reward Group Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.10.3 Reward Group Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Reward Group Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Products and Services

11.10.5 Reward Group SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Reward Group Recent Developments

11.11 Kaimi

11.11.1 Kaimi Corporation Information

11.11.2 Kaimi Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.11.3 Kaimi Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 Kaimi Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Products and Services

11.11.5 Kaimi SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Kaimi Recent Developments

11.12 Colgate

11.12.1 Colgate Corporation Information

11.12.2 Colgate Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.12.3 Colgate Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Colgate Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Products and Services

11.12.5 Colgate SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 Colgate Recent Developments

11.13 Amway

11.13.1 Amway Corporation Information

11.13.2 Amway Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.13.3 Amway Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Amway Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Products and Services

11.13.5 Amway SWOT Analysis

11.13.6 Amway Recent Developments 12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 12.1 Supply Chain Analysis 12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Sales Channels

12.2.2 Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Distributors

12.3 Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Customers 13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026) 13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.1 North America Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.2 North America Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.1 Europe Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Europe Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Europe Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.1 Asia Pacific Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.2 Asia Pacific Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.3 Asia Pacific Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.1 Latin America Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.2 Latin America Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.3 Latin America Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.6.1 Middle East and Africa Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.2 Middle East and Africa Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.3 Middle East and Africa Shampoo Capsule and Dissolvable Laundry Condensate Beads Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 14 Research Findings and Conclusion 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.