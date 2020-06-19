Light Degradable Mulch Film Market Report Examines Latest Trends and Key Drivers Supporting Growth

According to a recently published report by Research Nester on “Light Degradable Mulch Film Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” includes some prominent market analyzing parameters such as industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth comparisons, market share comparisons, BPS analysis, SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Farming in the agricultural and horticulture industry have grown multifold. This can be attributed to the adaptation of technology by farmers into these sectors, which has been the key growth driver to mitigate shortfall of production of high yield of corps, and generate good quality and quantity yield. Amongst such, plastic is one of the key ingredients of growth into the sector, owing to its dramatic adaptability characteristics, which lets itself form into enormous variety of complex shapes chemically and facilitate design solutions in multiple applications. This is where bio-plastics have played a major role in the crop production process, benefitting agronomics. Mulch films are a type of bio-plastic used in the process of preparing soil beds, for the germination of plants. Few of these films are non-degradable, which requires additional chemicals, for its decomposition, whilst others have self-degradable property. Light degradable mulch film is one such self-degradable film, which uses sunlight to decompose itself into the soil in the form of carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O). The growing need for smart and sustainable solutions for farming as well as concerns for the environment; all of these factors are anticipated to support the growth of light degradable mulch film market. Further, the market is anticipated to record robust growth of CAGR throughout the period of forecast, i.e. 2019-2027.

Geographically, the light degradable mulch film market is segmented by regions into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region, out of which, Asia-Pacific is expected to have largest market share on the back of rising demand for exports of high yield of crops and their production, supported by growing economies such as China, India, etc. Riding on the back of the factors, such as production of strawberries and corn, etc., North America is expected to gain significant market share.

The light degradable mulch film market is segmented by application into agricultural farms and horticulture. Among these segments, agricultural farm segment is anticipated to have largest market share, owing to the demand for production of high yield crops at low productivity cost and lesser period of farming.

This report also studies existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the light degradable mulch film market which includes profiling of LECO Industries, Dubois Agrinovation, Growers Solution, LLC. and MulchFilm.com.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which comprises of business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. Conclusively, the report titled “Light Degradable Mulch Film Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027”, analyses the overall light degradable mulch film industry to help new entrants to understand the details of the market. In addition to that, this report also guides existing players looking for expansion and major investors looking for investment in the light degradable mulch film market in the near future.

