Shore Power Market Emerging Trends, and Outlook 2020-2028 by Top Players Siemens, Schneider Electric, Cavotec, Wartsila, Preen

Shore power is the provision of shore-side electrical power to a ship at berth while its main and auxiliary engines are shut down.

The global shore power market is projected to reach at a CAGR of +6% during forecast period.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Shore Power Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is affecting the Shore Power Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Shore Power Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

Top Key Players of Global Shore Power Market: –

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Cavotec

Wartsila

Vinci Energies

ESL Power

Preen

Blueday Technology

Cochran Marine

Global Shore Power Market Segmentation: –

Installation:

Shoreside

Shipside

Connection:

New Installation

Retrofit

Component:

Transformers

Switchgear Devices

Frequency Converters

Cables and Accessories

Others

Power Output:

Up to 30 MVA

30 to 60 MVA

Above 60 MVA

Global Shore Power Market Regional Analysis:

The Region wise report is available.

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

North America

Europe

Asia – Pacific

