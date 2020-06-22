Connected Logistics Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2016–2023 – SAP, ThingWorx

Connected Logistics market was valued at $16,774 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $27,722 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.60% from 2017 to 2023. A Connected Logistics refers to system of interconnected devices that are designed to facilitate faster, uniform, and accessible mode of communication for better interoperability among involved entities such as manufacturers, suppliers, transporters, end-users, and others. It can also be described as integration of connected technologies such as Bluetooth, ZigBee, Wi-Fi, and others. Furthermore, the demand for Connected Logistics is on an increase in the recent years, owing to its features such as seamless operation, real-time communication, and integration of information, which enables informed decision making and streamlined logistical business processes.

Major Key Players of the Connected Logistics Market are:

SAP, ThingWorx, SecureRF, Oracle, Zebra Technologies, GT Nexus, IBM, Cisco System, Eurotech S.P.A., AT&T Inc.

Connected Logistics Market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Connected Logistics Market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Connected Logistics Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

Major Technology of Connected Logistics Market covered are:

Bluetooth

Cellular

Wi-Fi

ZigBee

NFC, and Satellite

Major Device of Connected Logistics Market covered are:

Gateways

RFID Tags, and Sensor Nodes

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Connected Logistics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Connected Logistics market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Connected Logistics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Connected Logistics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Connected Logistics Market Size

2.2 Connected Logistics Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Connected Logistics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Connected Logistics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Connected Logistics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Connected Logistics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Connected Logistics Sales by Product

4.2 Global Connected Logistics Revenue by Product

4.3 Connected Logistics Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Connected Logistics Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Connected Logistics industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

