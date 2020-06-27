Trending: Automotive Traction Battery Market Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a report, titled “Global Automotive Traction Battery Market Research Report 2020.The market research report is a brilliant, complete, and much-needed resource for companies, stakeholders, and investors interested in the global Automotive Traction Battery market. It informs readers about key trends and opportunities in the global Automotive Traction Battery market along with critical market dynamics expected to impact the global market growth. It offers a range of market analysis studies, including production and consumption, sales, industry value chain, competitive landscape, regional growth, and price. On the whole, it comes out as an intelligent resource that companies can use to gain a competitive advantage in the global Automotive Traction Battery market.

Key companies operating in the global Automotive Traction Battery market include Panasonic, LG Chem, BYD, Samsung SDI, Johnson Controls, GS Yuasa, Hitachi Group, Automotive Energy Supply, Blue Energy, Lithium Energy Japan, Bosch, Wanxiang, Beijing Pride Power, etc.

Segmental Analysis

Both developed and emerging regions are deeply studied by the authors of the report. The regional analysis section of the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Automotive Traction Battery market on the basis of region. Each region is exhaustively researched about so that players can use the analysis to tap into unexplored markets and plan powerful strategies to gain a foothold in lucrative markets.

Global Automotive Traction Battery Market Segment By Type:

, Lead-acid Batteries, Lithium Battery, Others

Global Automotive Traction Battery Market Segment By Application:

, BEV, HEV Global Automotive Traction Battery

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Automotive Traction Battery market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Traction Battery market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Automotive Traction Battery industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Traction Battery market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Traction Battery market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Traction Battery market

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Automotive Traction Battery Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Traction Battery

1.2 Automotive Traction Battery Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Traction Battery Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Lead-acid Batteries

1.2.3 Lithium Battery

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Automotive Traction Battery Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automotive Traction Battery Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 BEV

1.3.3 HEV

1.4 Global Automotive Traction Battery Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Automotive Traction Battery Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.7 India Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Automotive Traction Battery Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Automotive Traction Battery Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Automotive Traction Battery Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Automotive Traction Battery Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Traction Battery Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Automotive Traction Battery Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Automotive Traction Battery Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Automotive Traction Battery Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Automotive Traction Battery Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Automotive Traction Battery Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Automotive Traction Battery Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Automotive Traction Battery Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Traction Battery Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Automotive Traction Battery Production

3.4.1 North America Automotive Traction Battery Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Traction Battery Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Automotive Traction Battery Production

3.5.1 Europe Automotive Traction Battery Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Automotive Traction Battery Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Automotive Traction Battery Production

3.6.1 China Automotive Traction Battery Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Automotive Traction Battery Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Automotive Traction Battery Production

3.7.1 Japan Automotive Traction Battery Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Automotive Traction Battery Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 South Korea Automotive Traction Battery Production

3.8.1 South Korea Automotive Traction Battery Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea Automotive Traction Battery Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.9 India Automotive Traction Battery Production

3.9.1 India Automotive Traction Battery Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.9.2 India Automotive Traction Battery Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global Automotive Traction Battery Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive Traction Battery Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automotive Traction Battery Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Automotive Traction Battery Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automotive Traction Battery Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automotive Traction Battery Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Traction Battery Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Automotive Traction Battery Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Automotive Traction Battery Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automotive Traction Battery Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Automotive Traction Battery Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Automotive Traction Battery Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global Automotive Traction Battery Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Automotive Traction Battery Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Automotive Traction Battery Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Traction Battery Business

7.1 Panasonic

7.1.1 Panasonic Automotive Traction Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Panasonic Automotive Traction Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Panasonic Automotive Traction Battery Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Panasonic Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 LG Chem

7.2.1 LG Chem Automotive Traction Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 LG Chem Automotive Traction Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 LG Chem Automotive Traction Battery Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 LG Chem Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 BYD

7.3.1 BYD Automotive Traction Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 BYD Automotive Traction Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 BYD Automotive Traction Battery Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 BYD Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Samsung SDI

7.4.1 Samsung SDI Automotive Traction Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Samsung SDI Automotive Traction Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Samsung SDI Automotive Traction Battery Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Samsung SDI Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Johnson Controls

7.5.1 Johnson Controls Automotive Traction Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Johnson Controls Automotive Traction Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Johnson Controls Automotive Traction Battery Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Johnson Controls Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 GS Yuasa

7.6.1 GS Yuasa Automotive Traction Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 GS Yuasa Automotive Traction Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 GS Yuasa Automotive Traction Battery Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 GS Yuasa Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Hitachi Group

7.7.1 Hitachi Group Automotive Traction Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Hitachi Group Automotive Traction Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Hitachi Group Automotive Traction Battery Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Hitachi Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Automotive Energy Supply

7.8.1 Automotive Energy Supply Automotive Traction Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Automotive Energy Supply Automotive Traction Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Automotive Energy Supply Automotive Traction Battery Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Automotive Energy Supply Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Blue Energy

7.9.1 Blue Energy Automotive Traction Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Blue Energy Automotive Traction Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Blue Energy Automotive Traction Battery Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Blue Energy Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Lithium Energy Japan

7.10.1 Lithium Energy Japan Automotive Traction Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Lithium Energy Japan Automotive Traction Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Lithium Energy Japan Automotive Traction Battery Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Lithium Energy Japan Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Bosch

7.11.1 Bosch Automotive Traction Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Bosch Automotive Traction Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Bosch Automotive Traction Battery Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Bosch Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Wanxiang

7.12.1 Wanxiang Automotive Traction Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Wanxiang Automotive Traction Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Wanxiang Automotive Traction Battery Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Wanxiang Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Beijing Pride Power

7.13.1 Beijing Pride Power Automotive Traction Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Beijing Pride Power Automotive Traction Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Beijing Pride Power Automotive Traction Battery Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Beijing Pride Power Main Business and Markets Served 8 Automotive Traction Battery Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Automotive Traction Battery Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Traction Battery

8.4 Automotive Traction Battery Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Automotive Traction Battery Distributors List

9.3 Automotive Traction Battery Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Traction Battery (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive Traction Battery (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive Traction Battery (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Automotive Traction Battery Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Automotive Traction Battery Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Automotive Traction Battery Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Automotive Traction Battery Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Automotive Traction Battery Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 South Korea Automotive Traction Battery Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.6 India Automotive Traction Battery Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Automotive Traction Battery

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Traction Battery by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Traction Battery by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Traction Battery by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Traction Battery 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Traction Battery by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive Traction Battery by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive Traction Battery by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Traction Battery by Application (2021-2026) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

