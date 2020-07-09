CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) IMPACT ON Cyber Security Market OUTLOOK, RECENT TRENDS AND GROWTH FORECAST 2020-2025

Report Ocean in its latest published research report sheds light on critical aspects of the Cyber Security Market, such as competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The cyber security market was valued at $104.60 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $258.99 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2018 to 2025.

For estimating the market size, an ideal mixture of top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed. The top-down approach was used for analyzing penetration level and for new product forecasting. It included the use of several penetration models, regression multi-variate analysis for forecasting, and exhaustive use of public and paid databases. In addition, the bottom-up approach included demand evaluation of each product across regions and countries and summed to form the global market. The demand evaluation was performed by using variable analysis for forecasting, analyzing paid databases, and conducting primary interviews for data revaluation.

Some of the key market players profiled in the report include Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, HCL Technologies Limited, IBM Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro Limited, and others.

Market Segmentation:

Based on deployment type, the cloud segment is expected to exhibit significant growth rate in the global cyber security market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to low maintenance cost, which is majorly preferred by small & medium enterprises.

Based on user type, the large enterprises segment generated the highest revenue for cyber security market share in 2017, the growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the major focus on implementing effective security solutions by large enterprises.

Based on cyber security industry vertical, the BFSI sector dominated the overall cyber security market in 2017 and is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period. The growth of this sector is mainly attributed to the increase in need for providing sealed security and digital privacy in financial institutions. In addition, increase in adoption of smartphones, internet banking, and cloud are fueling the market growth in this sector.

