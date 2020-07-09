Textile Printing Market SWOT analysis & Key Business Strategies by key players 2020

Businesses across different industries are striving not only to reopen but also to grow. Business leaders are leveraging the rescue packages from the government to restructure themselves with digital conversions and agile organizational structures. They are taking swift actions to get ready for greater resilience and better productivity in a future where the usual business does not exist. The industry leaders are investing in future technologies to automate facilities and physical processes to comply with social distancing norms.

The industrial sector is transforming towards centralized and automated non-core tasks. The businesses are evaluating and re-aligning service capabilities and network models to adapt with the new normal. To overcome the impact of disrupted supply chain models, the businesses are creating transparent system with help of big data, connected ecosystem and intelligent system. Besides all the organizational level changes, the market players in industrial sector are increasing work safety precautions to fall in line with the social-distancing norms issued by the government.

The digital transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced our dependency on advanced technologies such as Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and the Industrial Internet of Things. The unfulfilled financial targets are compelling the organizations to adopt automation and advanced technologies to stay ahead in the market competition. Businesses are utilizing this opportunity by identifying daily operational needs and inculcating automation in it to create a digital infrastructure for the long term.

Application of coloring pattern and design to decorate the finished fabric is referred as printing. At the time of printing the color is applied to the fabric so that the color or design is not affected at the time of washing. Textile printing is a process of applying color to fabric in definite pattern and design. Textile printing is sometime confused with dyeing. In dyeing whole fabric is uniformly colored with one color only, where as in case of textile printing more than one color is applied on the fabric to some part in defined pattern. In textile printing, wooden blocks, stencils, engraved plates or rollers are used to apply color on the fabric. Thick dyes are used at the time printing to prevent the spreading of color beyond the limit of design.

Main objective of textile printing is to produce fabric with attractive design and defined pattern. On the bases of technology the global market for textile printing can be bifurcated into direct printing, discharge printing (white and color discharge) and resist painting (white and color resist). Other methods of printing include block printing, roller printing, duplex printing, screen printing, stencil printing, transfer printing, blotch printing, jet spray printing, electrostatic printing and digital printing. Digital printing is expected to witness highest growth in the forecasted period.

Asia Pacific has the largest market share for textile printing, followed by Europe and North America. China and India alone holds the largest market share for textile printing globally. Europe is expected to witness marginal growth in coming future. Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness highest growth and maintain its dominance in the forecasted period. Domestic demand in India and China are the major region for increasing demand for textile printing technology in the Asia-Pacific region.

Advancement in technology paired with increasing method of printing is driving the global textile printing market. Additionally, with increasing disposable income customers are able to afford designer ware with attractive design on the fabric; this is again driving the global textile printing market. Also, increased demand for digital printing on saris and dress materials is further expected to increase the textile printing technology to some extent.

Some of the major companies operating in the global textile printing markets are:

AM Printex,

JV Digital Printing,

Digitex India Inc.,

AGS Transact Technologies,

Dazian LLC,

Fisher Textiles, Inc.,

Glen Raven, Inc.,

Dickson Coatings,

Mehler Texnologies

China Dyeing Holdings, Ltd

