Rigid Packaging Market: Demand Rate with Regional outlook, Applications, Consumer Profiles & Forecast 2015 to 2021

Businesses across different industries are striving not only to reopen but also to grow. Business leaders are leveraging the rescue packages from the government to restructure themselves with digital conversions and agile organizational structures. They are taking swift actions to get ready for greater resilience and better productivity in a future where the usual business does not exist. The industry leaders are investing in future technologies to automate facilities and physical processes to comply with social distancing norms.

The industrial sector is transforming towards centralized and automated non-core tasks. The businesses are evaluating and re-aligning service capabilities and network models to adapt with the new normal. To overcome the impact of disrupted supply chain models, the businesses are creating transparent system with help of big data, connected ecosystem and intelligent system. Besides all the organizational level changes, the market players in industrial sector are increasing work safety precautions to fall in line with the social-distancing norms issued by the government.

The digital transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced our dependency on advanced technologies such as Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and the Industrial Internet of Things. The unfulfilled financial targets are compelling the organizations to adopt automation and advanced technologies to stay ahead in the market competition. Businesses are utilizing this opportunity by identifying daily operational needs and inculcating automation in it to create a digital infrastructure for the long term.

Packaging is the process of enclosing or protecting finished goods or products for distribution, storage, sale, and end use. Rigid packaging is ideal for transportation across longer distances as it helps keep finished products safer for longer. It is used to package goods in different forms such as bottles, cans, ampules, aerosol containers, aluminum bottles, and jars. Rigid plastic packaging has properties such as high impact strength, high stiffness, and high barrier properties. These, in turn, have expanded the market for rigid plastic packaging in recent years.

Rigid packaging materials available in the market include cups, cans, bottles, corrugated cases, and boxes. On the basis of raw material, the global rigid packaging market can be segmented into metal, plastic, paper, and glass. Plastic packaging dominates the global rigid packaging market. This is because it doesn’t degrade and helps to better preserve the packaged materials. This, in turn, helps improve the shelf life of products.

However, in terms of value, rigid paper packaging material is expected to witness highest CAGR in the forecast period. The food and beverage industry, the largest consumer of rigid packaging, is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Other major end-user industries for rigid packaging industry include pharmaceutical and personal care industries.

Asia Pacific has the largest market share for rigid packaging, followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth in the rigid packaging market during the forecast period. Emerging markets such as India and China are expected to boost the market in this region. Other markets for the rigid packaging industry include Brazil and the Middle East.

Increasing popularity of reusable products for packaging is driving the global rigid packaging market. Moreover, increasing number of nuclear families and increasing demand for convenience food and other products is expected to provide ample growth opportunities to rigid packaging in the global market. Also, new packaging material development coupled with availability of smaller pack sizes is further providing growth opportunity for the global rigid packaging market to some extent.

Increasing demand from end-user industry along with rising urban population especially in the Asia Pacific region is propelling the rigid packaging market.

Some of the major companies operating in this market are:

DS Smith Plc,

Holmen AB,

Georgia-Pacific LLC,

MeadWestvaco Corporation,

BASF SE,

Amcor Limited,

Berry Plastics Corporation,

The Dow Chemical Company,

Reynold Group Holdings Limited,

Sealed Air Corporation,

RESILUX NV.

