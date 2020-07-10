LiDAR in Mapping Market Report in-Depth Industry Analysis on Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast till 2026

The global LiDAR in mapping market may surpass USD 4 billion mark by 2026. It is vital to mention that LiDAR in mapping primarily depends on resources like software, LiDAR equipment and skilled professionals. The total cost of resource deployed for a single project is significantly higher. Whereas data acquisition requires a considerable amount of time which evidently restrains its deployment on several infrastructure projects. All these factors could limit its market growth across the forecast period.

Over the past few years, LiDAR mapping technology has found immense application in the real estate, construction, O&G industry. Governments across the globe are using LiDAR in mapping technology to locate appropriate sites to place pipelines for oil and gas. Private companies are meanwhile leveraging LiDAR technology for safe and quick mapping of distant oil & gas fields. Citing an instance, in 2019, Terra Drone Brazil, an oil & gas inspection services provider in Brazil, conducted an aerial LiDAR mapping for the nation’s state-owned energy company, Petrobas.

The technology basically identified cracks, corrosion and surface welding defects in cargo and ballast tanks of fuel storage facilities. With this, company can undertake timely maintenance and ensuring business continuity. LiDAR in mapping technology is also used in urban planning and development of smart cities. Companies operating in the real-estate sector are deploying such solutions for ground surveying and to meet the high accuracy and precision requirements for the Digital Elevation Model (DEM).

Increasing emphasis over town planning is anticipated to bolster the significance of LiDAR in mapping technology in the construction & surveying industry. Construction companies are nowadays using LiDAR enabled drones for survey-grade topographic mapping. These drones are capable of operating in difficult terrains and extreme weather conditions. Apart from this, there has been an escalating demand for modern surveying techniques for undertaking archaeological surveys and oil & gas field inspection. Incorporation of such techniques essentially ensures safety to workers.

Governments worldwide at the meantime are forming strategic alliances with key LiDAR in mapping market players to aid mapping & surveying projects. Taking 2019 for instance, Ordnance Survey, UK’s national mapping agency, inked an agreement with Terra Drone Europe to offer UAV (fixed-wing, multi-rotor) which leverages LiDAR technology for mapping & surveying services. Basically, the service will include orthomosaics, Digital Terrain Models (DTM) and digital surface models.

LiDAR mapping systems are also gaining traction across countries like India, Japan and China for offering enhanced disaster management solutions. In May 2017, the government of Japan deployed LiDAR mapping systems to evaluate post-disaster damages caused due to Kumamoto earthquake in 2016. This collected data was used for developing strategies to efficiently distribute relief resources during such emergencies. Apart from this, LiDAR in mapping systems are used for geotagging of earthquake sensitive areas and to evaluate the effects of landslides caused by earthquakes.

Evidently, companies like Faro Technologies, Topcon, Fugro and Leica Geosystems are currently at the forefront of LiDAR in mapping market. They are focusing on launching low-cost LiDAR sensors to target the growing mapping markets across the globe. In fact, recently LeiShen Intelligent Systems introduced its new series of cost-effective LiDAR sensors, which targeted Chinese SMEs. Companies are also rolling out cutting edge LiDAR sensors and adopting business strategies to meet changing customer demands.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 5. LiDAR in Mapping Market, By Platform

5.1. Key trends, by platform

5.2. Drones

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.2.2. Fixed-wing drones

5.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.2.3. Single rotor drones

5.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.2.4. Multi-rotor drones

5.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.3. Terrestrial

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.3.2. Mobile

5.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.3.3. Stationary

5.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.4. Airborne

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.5. Hand-heldand and backpack

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

Chapter 6. LiDAR in Mapping Market, By Component

6.1. Key trends, by component

6.2. Hardware

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.3. Software

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

Chapter 7. LiDAR in Mapping Market, By Application

7.1. Key trends, by application

7.2. Corridor mapping

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

7.3. Construction & surveying

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

7.4. Agriculture and forestry

7.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

7.5. Mining and quarrying

7.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

7.6. Education

7.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

7.7. Environmental

7.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

7.8. Transport (Autonomus Cars)

7.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

7.9. Emergency services

7.9.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

7.10. Others

7.10.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

