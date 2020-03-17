LOS ANGELES,United States: The global Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled “Global Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Leading players of the global Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Research Report: BASF, CEMEX, GCP Applied Technologies, KPM Industries, LKAB, Mapei, Natural Cement Distribution, Sika, The Euclid Chemical Company, The QUIKRETE Companies, Votorantim Cimentos

Global Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Segmentation by Product: Dry MixWet Mix

Global Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Segmentation by Application: Underground ConstructionProtective CoatingsWater Retaining structuresRepair worksOthers

Each segment of the global Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete market included in the report helps readers to gain sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on critical dynamics of the global Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete market, which include market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

Table of Contents

Global Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Dry Mix

1.4.3 Wet Mix

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Underground Construction

1.5.3 Protective Coatings

1.5.4 Water Retaining structures

1.5.5 Repair works

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Production

2.1.1 Global Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Production by Regions

4.1 Global Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Production

4.2.2 United States Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Production

4.3.2 Europe Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Production

4.4.2 China Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Production

4.5.2 Japan Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Revenue by Type

6.3 Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 BASF

8.1.1 BASF Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete

8.1.4 Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 CEMEX

8.2.1 CEMEX Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete

8.2.4 Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 GCP Applied Technologies

8.3.1 GCP Applied Technologies Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete

8.3.4 Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 KPM Industries

8.4.1 KPM Industries Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete

8.4.4 Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 LKAB

8.5.1 LKAB Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete

8.5.4 Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Mapei

8.6.1 Mapei Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete

8.6.4 Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Natural Cement Distribution

8.7.1 Natural Cement Distribution Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete

8.7.4 Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Sika

8.8.1 Sika Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete

8.8.4 Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 The Euclid Chemical Company

8.9.1 The Euclid Chemical Company Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete

8.9.4 Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 The QUIKRETE Companies

8.10.1 The QUIKRETE Companies Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete

8.10.4 Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Votorantim Cimentos

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Upstream Market

11.1.1 Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Raw Material

11.1.3 Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Distributors

11.5 Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

