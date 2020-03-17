LOS ANGELES,United States: The global Non-woven Fabrics market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled “Global Non-woven Fabrics Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Non-woven Fabrics market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Leading players of the global Non-woven Fabrics market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Non-woven Fabrics market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Non-woven Fabrics market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Non-woven Fabrics market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Non-woven Fabrics Market Research Report: KIMBERLY-CLARKE, BERRY GLOBAL, AHLSTROM-MUNKSJO, FREUDENBERG, FITESA, SUOMINEN, JOHNS MANVILLE

Global Non-woven Fabrics Market Segmentation by Product: Dry-Laid TypeSpunmelt TypeWet-Laid Type

Global Non-woven Fabrics Market Segmentation by Application: HygieneConstructionWipesUpholsteryFiltrationAutomotive

Each segment of the global Non-woven Fabrics market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Non-woven Fabrics market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Non-woven Fabrics market included in the report helps readers to gain sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on critical dynamics of the global Non-woven Fabrics market, which include market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Questions Answered by the Report:

• Which are the dominant players of the global Non-woven Fabrics market?

• What will be the size of the global Non-woven Fabrics market in the coming years?

• Which segment will lead the global Non-woven Fabrics market?

• How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

• What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Non-woven Fabrics market?

• What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Non-woven Fabrics market?

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Non-woven Fabrics market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Non-woven Fabrics market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

Table of Contents

Global Non-woven Fabrics Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Non-woven Fabrics Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Dry-Laid Type

1.4.3 Spunmelt Type

1.4.4 Wet-Laid Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hygiene

1.5.3 Construction

1.5.4 Wipes

1.5.5 Upholstery

1.5.6 Filtration

1.5.7 Automotive

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Production

2.1.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Non-woven Fabrics Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Non-woven Fabrics Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Non-woven Fabrics Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Non-woven Fabrics Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Non-woven Fabrics Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Non-woven Fabrics Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Non-woven Fabrics Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Non-woven Fabrics Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Non-woven Fabrics Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Non-woven Fabrics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Non-woven Fabrics Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Non-woven Fabrics Production by Regions

4.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Non-woven Fabrics Production

4.2.2 United States Non-woven Fabrics Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Non-woven Fabrics Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Non-woven Fabrics Production

4.3.2 Europe Non-woven Fabrics Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Non-woven Fabrics Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Non-woven Fabrics Production

4.4.2 China Non-woven Fabrics Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Non-woven Fabrics Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Non-woven Fabrics Production

4.5.2 Japan Non-woven Fabrics Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Non-woven Fabrics Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Non-woven Fabrics Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Non-woven Fabrics Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Non-woven Fabrics Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Non-woven Fabrics Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Non-woven Fabrics Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Non-woven Fabrics Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Non-woven Fabrics Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Non-woven Fabrics Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Non-woven Fabrics Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Non-woven Fabrics Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Non-woven Fabrics Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics Revenue by Type

6.3 Non-woven Fabrics Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 KIMBERLY-CLARKE

8.1.1 KIMBERLY-CLARKE Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Non-woven Fabrics

8.1.4 Non-woven Fabrics Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 BERRY GLOBAL

8.2.1 BERRY GLOBAL Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Non-woven Fabrics

8.2.4 Non-woven Fabrics Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 AHLSTROM-MUNKSJO

8.3.1 AHLSTROM-MUNKSJO Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Non-woven Fabrics

8.3.4 Non-woven Fabrics Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 FREUDENBERG

8.4.1 FREUDENBERG Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Non-woven Fabrics

8.4.4 Non-woven Fabrics Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 FITESA

8.5.1 FITESA Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Non-woven Fabrics

8.5.4 Non-woven Fabrics Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 SUOMINEN

8.6.1 SUOMINEN Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Non-woven Fabrics

8.6.4 Non-woven Fabrics Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 JOHNS MANVILLE

8.7.1 JOHNS MANVILLE Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Non-woven Fabrics

8.7.4 Non-woven Fabrics Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Non-woven Fabrics Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Non-woven Fabrics Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Non-woven Fabrics Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Non-woven Fabrics Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Non-woven Fabrics Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Non-woven Fabrics Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Non-woven Fabrics Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Non-woven Fabrics Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Non-woven Fabrics Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Non-woven Fabrics Upstream Market

11.1.1 Non-woven Fabrics Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Non-woven Fabrics Raw Material

11.1.3 Non-woven Fabrics Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Non-woven Fabrics Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Non-woven Fabrics Distributors

11.5 Non-woven Fabrics Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

