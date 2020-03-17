LOS ANGELES,United States: The global Outdoor Flooring market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled “Global Outdoor Flooring Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Outdoor Flooring market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Leading players of the global Outdoor Flooring market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Outdoor Flooring market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Outdoor Flooring market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Outdoor Flooring market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Outdoor Flooring Market Research Report: Armstrong Flooring, Fiberon, Mohawk Industries, Timber Holdings USA, AZEK Building Products, Beaulieu International, The Biltrite, Tandus Centiva, Congoleum, Connor Sport Court International, Citadel Floors, DuPont (EI) de Nemours, Ecore International, Florim Ceramiche, Forbo Holding, Fritztile, Interface

Global Outdoor Flooring Market Segmentation by Product: TileDeckingOthers

Global Outdoor Flooring Market Segmentation by Application: HouseholdCommercial

Each segment of the global Outdoor Flooring market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Outdoor Flooring market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Outdoor Flooring market included in the report helps readers to gain sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on critical dynamics of the global Outdoor Flooring market, which include market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Questions Answered by the Report:

• Which are the dominant players of the global Outdoor Flooring market?

• What will be the size of the global Outdoor Flooring market in the coming years?

• Which segment will lead the global Outdoor Flooring market?

• How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

• What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Outdoor Flooring market?

• What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Outdoor Flooring market?

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Outdoor Flooring market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Outdoor Flooring market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

Table of Contents

Global Outdoor Flooring Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Outdoor Flooring Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Outdoor Flooring Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Tile

1.4.3 Decking

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Outdoor Flooring Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Household

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Outdoor Flooring Production

2.1.1 Global Outdoor Flooring Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Outdoor Flooring Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Outdoor Flooring Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Outdoor Flooring Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Outdoor Flooring Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Outdoor Flooring Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Outdoor Flooring Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Outdoor Flooring Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Outdoor Flooring Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Outdoor Flooring Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Outdoor Flooring Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Outdoor Flooring Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Outdoor Flooring Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Outdoor Flooring Production by Regions

4.1 Global Outdoor Flooring Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Outdoor Flooring Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Outdoor Flooring Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Outdoor Flooring Production

4.2.2 United States Outdoor Flooring Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Outdoor Flooring Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Outdoor Flooring Production

4.3.2 Europe Outdoor Flooring Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Outdoor Flooring Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Outdoor Flooring Production

4.4.2 China Outdoor Flooring Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Outdoor Flooring Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Outdoor Flooring Production

4.5.2 Japan Outdoor Flooring Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Outdoor Flooring Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Outdoor Flooring Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Outdoor Flooring Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Outdoor Flooring Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Outdoor Flooring Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Outdoor Flooring Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Outdoor Flooring Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Outdoor Flooring Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Outdoor Flooring Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Outdoor Flooring Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Outdoor Flooring Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Outdoor Flooring Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Outdoor Flooring Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Flooring Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Flooring Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Outdoor Flooring Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Outdoor Flooring Revenue by Type

6.3 Outdoor Flooring Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Outdoor Flooring Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Outdoor Flooring Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Outdoor Flooring Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Armstrong Flooring

8.1.1 Armstrong Flooring Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Outdoor Flooring

8.1.4 Outdoor Flooring Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Fiberon

8.2.1 Fiberon Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Outdoor Flooring

8.2.4 Outdoor Flooring Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Mohawk Industries

8.3.1 Mohawk Industries Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Outdoor Flooring

8.3.4 Outdoor Flooring Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Timber Holdings USA

8.4.1 Timber Holdings USA Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Outdoor Flooring

8.4.4 Outdoor Flooring Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 AZEK Building Products

8.5.1 AZEK Building Products Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Outdoor Flooring

8.5.4 Outdoor Flooring Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Beaulieu International

8.6.1 Beaulieu International Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Outdoor Flooring

8.6.4 Outdoor Flooring Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 The Biltrite

8.7.1 The Biltrite Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Outdoor Flooring

8.7.4 Outdoor Flooring Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Tandus Centiva

8.8.1 Tandus Centiva Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Outdoor Flooring

8.8.4 Outdoor Flooring Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Congoleum

8.9.1 Congoleum Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Outdoor Flooring

8.9.4 Outdoor Flooring Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Connor Sport Court International

8.10.1 Connor Sport Court International Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Outdoor Flooring

8.10.4 Outdoor Flooring Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Citadel Floors

8.12 DuPont (EI) de Nemours

8.13 Ecore International

8.14 Florim Ceramiche

8.15 Forbo Holding

8.16 Fritztile

8.17 Interface

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Outdoor Flooring Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Outdoor Flooring Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Outdoor Flooring Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Outdoor Flooring Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Outdoor Flooring Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Outdoor Flooring Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Outdoor Flooring Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Outdoor Flooring Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Outdoor Flooring Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Outdoor Flooring Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Outdoor Flooring Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Outdoor Flooring Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Outdoor Flooring Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Outdoor Flooring Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Flooring Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Outdoor Flooring Upstream Market

11.1.1 Outdoor Flooring Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Outdoor Flooring Raw Material

11.1.3 Outdoor Flooring Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Outdoor Flooring Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Outdoor Flooring Distributors

11.5 Outdoor Flooring Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

