Global Contactless Biometric Market Size, Share, Trend, Growth and Top Vendors Report 2020-2027

Global Contactless Biometric Market was valued at USD 6.92 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 22.87 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 19.8%.

Contactless biometrics is defined as identification of different faces on large scale. This technology is used to enhance security through face recognition. Also, contactless biometrics collect data of an individual by using cloud based platform.

Increase in adoption of cloud-based services like artificial intelligence and machine learning is expected to boost the global contactless biometric market growth. Furthermore, increase in penetration of Smartphones and tablets coupled with companied focuising on manufacturing of facial recognition software in smartphones by addition of verification layer to unlock the smartphones which is expected to propel the market growth. Moreover, rise in support from government legalization to encourage the usage of contactless authentication technology will fuel the market growth in near future. Also, high adoption of this technology in healthcare sector will grow the market significantly.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Contactless-Biometric-Market/request-sample

However, high cost of contactless biometrics is the restraining factor which is expected to hinder the global contactless biometrics market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Biorugged, Vision-Box, Aware, Cognitec, Authen Trend, IRIS ID,JENETRIC, Regula, Telpo, and IrisGuard

Market Taxonomy

By Technology

Contactless Cards

Voice Recognition

Palm Vein Recognition

Iris Recognition

Facial Recognition

Contactless Fingerprint Technology

By Application

Access Control

Payments & Transactions

Identity Verification

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Managed

By Industry Vertical

Retail

Military & Defense

Healthcare

Government & Law Enforcement

BFSI

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Get discount on this report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Contactless-Biometric-Market/ask-for-discount

About Us



QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.

Contact Person:

Vishal Thakur

Research Support Specialist

QualiKet Research

6060 N Central Expy #500, TX 75204, U.S.A

Email: [email protected]