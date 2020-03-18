This market research report endows with significant and meaningful market insights for the business by taking into consideration various factors. Even a number of steps have been utilized in this report for gathering, analysing and recording the data and information. With a systematic problem analysis, model building and fact-finding, Iodine Market report lends a hand to businesses in decision-making and managing marketing of goods and services. This market report gives illustrations of the CAGR values for the historic year 2018, the base year 2019, and the forecast for the year 2020-2026.

In- depth Analysis of the Report: –

The global iodine market is expected to reach USD 1021.3 million by 2025, from USD 812.6 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Segmentation Analysis of the overall Iodine Market-:

The global iodine market is segmented based on application, form and geographical segments.

Based on application, the global iodine market is segmented into x-ray contrast media, catalysts, biocides, led polarizing films, feed additives, human nutrition, and others.

On the basis of form, the global iodine market is segmented into organic compounds, inorganic salts & complexes, elemental & isotopes, and others.

Based on geography, the global iodine market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Major competitors in the Iodine Market-:

Some of the major players operating in the global iodine market are Iofina, ISE CHEMICALS SQM, iochem, WengFu Group, Toho Earthtech, Bloomberg L.P. Algorta Norte S.A, IOCHEM, GODO SHIGEN Co, Algorta Norte S.A, Salvi Chemical Industries Ltd., calibrechem, Protochem, Deepwater Chemicals. NIPPOH CHEMICALS CO., LTD, Prachi Pharmaceuticals Private Limited., among others,

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rapid increasing demand in catalysts sector.

Growing number in use of biocides

Growing number of iodine deficiency among people in developing countries

Increased in versatile applications of iodine derivatives.

Toxicity associated with consumption of iodine and its derivatives

Competitive Analysis: Global Iodine Market

The global iodine market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of iodine market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

