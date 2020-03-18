MARKET INTRODUCTION

The redox meter is used to define the oxidizing properties of monitor and solutions or measure the chemical reactions to calculate the ion activity. The redox meter is used in laboratories to measure pH, temperature, conductivity, and oxidation-reduction potential of a solution. The global redox meter market is predicted to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand from laboratories to measure the oxidation-reduction potential of solutions.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The increase in demand to maintain the required parameters of water purity in numerous industrial and household applications of water is the major factor driving the growth of the redox meter market. However, lack of awareness regarding wastewater treatment in undeveloped regions is one of the major factors which may restrain the growth of the redox meter market. Nevertheless, the increase in usage of redox meters for spa and pool maintenance is anticipated to drive the growth of the redox meter market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Redox Meter Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the redox meter market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of redox meter market with detailed market segmentation by modularity, end user. The global redox meter market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading redox meter market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the redox meter market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global redox meter market is segmented on the basis of modularity, end user. On the basis of modularity, the market is segmented as handheld/portable, benchtop. on the basis of end user, the market is segmented as laboratories, industrial plants, surface/groundwater treatment plants, others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global redox meter market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The redox meter market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report also includes the profiles of key redox meter market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– Anhui Longvolt Energy Co., Ltd

– American Marine Inc

– ELMETRON

– Hanna Instruments Ltd

– HI-TECH SWEET WATER TECHNOLOGIES PVT. LTD

– PCE Deutschland GmbH

– Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

– Trans Instruments (S) Pte Ltd

– Xylem Analytics

