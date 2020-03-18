MARKET INTRODUCTION

The digital form of an electric motor is recognized as a stepper motor. The rising demand for waterproof stepper motors is likely to boost the demand for the stepper motors market during the forecast period. Also, advancement in stepper motor technology, the size of stepper motors, has also decreased, largely due to the rising penetration of miniature stepper motors in the electronics industry. This reduction in size is an important parameter responsible for the surge in demand for the stepper motors market.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The necessity from the packaging and labeling industries for automation solutions has observed significant growth in the recent years. Modern stepper motors integrated with packaging machineries are more efficient, productive and reliable at a lower cost, which is an emerging trend witnessed in the stepper motors market. However, these emerging trend is likely to drive the stepper motors market. Rising technological innovations and developments have led to the introduction of waterproof stepper motors. These waterproof stepper motors facilitate corrosion-free operation and are therefore, highly preferred in the food and beverage packaging industry, which is another trend observed in the global stepper motors market. Technological developments and sturdy R&D have raised the accuracy of stepper motors. Attributing to this, the penetration of stepper motors in the applications of servo motors has increased. Also, reduction in heat and noise generation under high-speed applications in industrial automation is creating worthwhile opportunities for the manufacturers of stepper motors. However, these opportunities are likely to drive the stepper motors market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Stepper Motors market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of stepper motors with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of stepper motors with detailed market segmentation by type, technology, and end user. The global stepper motors market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the stepper motors market and offers key trends and opportunities in stepper motors market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The stepper motors market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, and application. On the basis of type, market is segmented as rotary stepper motors, fully-enclosed stepper drives, and integrated lead screw stepper motors. On the basis of technology, market is segmented as permanent magnet stepper motor, hybrid stepper motor, and variable reluctance stepper motor. On the basis end user, market is segmented as semiconductor, packaging and labeling, medical equipment, industrial machineries, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Global stepper motors market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The global stepper motors market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report also includes the profiles of stepper motors market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– ABB Ltd

– Applied Motion Products Inc

– Delta Electronics Inc

– Faulhaber Group

– National Instruments Corporation

– Nidec Corporation

– Nippon Pulse Motor Co. Ltd.

– Oriental Motor Co. Ltd.

– Sanyo Denki Co. Ltd.

– Schneider Electric SE

