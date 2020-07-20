Global Nematicides Market Segmentation, Applications,Overview, Driving Factors and Key Players FMC Corporation, Nu farm, UPL Limited, ISAGRO Group

Global Nematicides Market was valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2019 and expected to reach UAD 1.7 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 3.5% from 2019 to 2027.

Nematicides are commonly referred as roundworm and group of the worms. These are widely used in agricultural sector for the protection of crops. Nematodes are the small granules and small nodes which are found in the bottom of plant root and stop the plant growth. Basically, Nematicides are the chemical-based products which are used to kill nematodes and other worms. Nematicides are available in solid and liquid form. Liquid form is used as fumigant, which is spread in soil, and solid form used as a chemical.

Rise in demand for food and vegetables across the world with improved agriculture practices are expected to boost the global nematicides market growth. Furthermore, adoption of new technology will have the positive impact on global nematicides market growth. Meloidogyne (cotton root-knot nematode), Heterodera (great economic damage), Tylenchulus, Rotylenchulus, and Protylenchulus are the major nematodes that affect the crops and these nematodes are essential for agricultural pest nematodes. Moreover, increase in, demand for high value crops is expected to fuel the global nematicides market growth.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Nematicides-Market/request-sample

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Corteva Incorporation, BASF SE, Adama Ltd, FMC Corporation, Nu farm, UPL Limited, ISAGRO Group, Valent U.S.A. LLC, Bayer AG, Syngenta Crop Protection AG, and AMVAC Chemical Corporation.

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

Fumigant

Bio-based nematicides

Chemical nematicides

By Formulation

Liquid

Solid

By Application

Grains & Cereals

Pulses & Oilseeds

Commercial Crops

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

About Us



QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.

Contact Person:

Vishal Thakur

Research Support Specialist

QualiKet Research

6060 N Central Expy #500, TX 75204, U.S.A

Email: [email protected]