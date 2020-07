Oil Desalting Systems Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2018 – 2026

Introduction: Oil Desalting Systems Market

Recovered petroleum crude oil from reservoirs includes several impurities such as, drilling water, salts & sand and polymers. In order to remove these impurities from crude oil, desalting systems are used which is also known as oil desalting systems. Oil desalting systems is used to remove salts from oil so that it can be processed in a refinery. If in case oil is not treated with the desalting systems then the impurities, salt and water present in oil will causes problems in operations as well as in maintenance which includes abrasion, fouling of equipment, corrosion and poisoning of catalysts in processing division.

Oil desalting systems is very effective methods to reduce water and salt content from oil. The system is embedded with different components such as electrodes, level control device, process levels, mud wash. Oil desalting systems is usually the primary process in the upstream operations. On the basis of specification, oil desalting systems is dependent on a few fundamental parameters such as Pressure, temperature, flow rate and fluid viscosity.

Market Dynamics: Oil Desalting Systems Market

The global oil desalting systems plays a vital role for the oil & gas sector, increasing growth in the refineries in the near term is expected to gain traction in between the forecast period. There are several drivers which can lift the oil desalting systems market upwards in the near future such as emergence of petroleum refineries in several region and in- house production units is expected to boost the market growth. In addition, rising importance of fluid catalytic units is also expected to create positive impact on the growth of oil desalting systems market. However, declining imports of crude oil from European region is expected to create challenge for oil desalting systems market in the near future.

On the basis of application, the heavy crude desalting systems segment is estimated to account for more than one third of market share in volume and value terms. In terms of regional perspective, oil desalting systems market in Asia Pacific is expected to fuel the demand in the coming future with relatively significant growth in the same period. The oil desalting systems market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for more than one third of the market volume and value share and also estimated to expand at a significant CAGR in the near future.

Market Segmentation: Oil Desalting Systems Market

Oil desalting systems market is segmented on the basis of product type and application

On the basis of product type, oil desalting market segmented as

Single Stage Desalter

Two Stage Desalter

Three Stage Desalter

On the basis of application, oil desalting systems market segmented as

FCC Feed Desalting

Heavy Crude Desalting

Distillate Treating

Regional Outlook: Oil Desalting Systems Market

Sound economic growth in developing economies is expected to create significant business opportunities for the oil desalting systems market over the forecast period in the region. The demand for oil desalting systems is also increasing in the oil & gas industry in the APEJ followed by North America and Middle East & Africa market.

The oil desalting systems market in China is growing at a significant CAGR since the last few years and will offer extensive growth opportunities in the coming future. Expansion of oil refinery in Saudi Arabia and other Middle East countries can be taken as another opportunity in the oil desalting systems market. Also, the presence of small key players in these emerging countries is also expected to boost revenue growth of the oil desalting systems market in the coming future.

Some of the key players of oil desalting systems market are the

Croda International Plc

Petro-Techna International, ICE (Asia) Pvt. Ltd

Canadian Petroleum Processing Equipment Inc.

Komax systems Inc.

En-Fab, Inc.

GasTech Engineering Corp

Agar Corporation Ltd.

Cameron International Corporation

PROSERNAT S.A

VME Process Inc.

Frames Group

