The blood pressure transducer market has been segmented into reusable transducers and disposable transducers. Among these segments, the disposable transducers dominate the blood pressure transducer market as compared to reusable transducers and are accounted for leading part of overall market share. Increasing awareness and concern of infection free transducers fueled the growth of this market. The requirement for disposable transducers is expected to increase with cumulative awareness about health among consumers. This factor is envisioned to strengthen the growth of blood pressure transducer market.

The blood pressure transducer market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of around 12.1% during the end of forecast year i.e. 2021. Factors such as rising demand for blood pressure transducers from evolving economies and awareness of preventive medicines are anticipated to drive the demand for blood pressure transducer market in near future.

In the regional segment, North America accounted for more than 45% market share in the Blood Pressure Transducer Industry in the preceding years. Factors such as changing lifestyle, increasing geriatric population and well established healthcare facilities are key factors behind largest market share in North America. Europe blood pressure transducer market is growing at a healthy rate and is expected to grow at average rate due to rising occurrence of hypertension and growing awareness among the patients. Asia-Pacific is the second largest blood pressure monitoring device market currently. It is growing rapidly and is anticipated to reach at USD 875 Million by 2021.

Moreover, the enhancement in growth prospects for dealers in terms of market shares due to convenience and technology developments has anticipated a boom in blood pressure transducer market.

Growing Demand for Health Oriented Market

Growing concern for safety features such as avoiding needle injuries, rising rate of hypertension, convenient use of health care products, cost effectiveness with respect to market strategies and technology advancement is major reason behind the boom of blood pressure transducer market. Further, with rising concern for preventive healthcare and proper medical treatment to achieve infection free outcome is expected to benefit the expansion of blood pressure transducer market at a rapid pace.

However, huge cost associated with technical improvement, accuracy of machines and lack of skilled experts are some of the challenges faced by the blood pressure transducer market.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the blood pressure transducer market which includes company profiling of Utah Medical Products, Memscap, Argon Medical Devices, Dolphin Pharmacy Instruments Pvt. Ltd. and Omron Healthcare.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the blood pressure transducer market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

