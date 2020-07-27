Analysis of COVID-19 Crisis-driven Growth Opportunities in Defoamers Market

Defoamers are also referred as antifoaming agents. These are chemical additives that reduce and hamper the foam formation in industrial processes. Defoamers are generally insoluble in a foaming medium and possess surface active properties. They offer essential characteristic such as low viscosity and spread rapidly on the foamy surface. Defoamers have affinity to air-liquid surfaces, where they threaten the formation of foam lamellas. This ruptures air bubbles and breakdown of the surface foam. The global defoamers market was valued at around US$ 7500.0 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 4.5% from 2018 to 2026.

Various types of defoamers such as oil-based, water-based, and silicone-based are available in the market. An oil-based defoamer possesses an oil carrier such as mineral oil, vegetable oil, and white oil that is insoluble in a foaming medium, except silicone oil. Wax or hydrophobic silica are added to oil-based defoamers to boost performance. Water-based defoamers are different types of waxes and oils dispersed in a water base. These waxes are long chain fatty alcohols, fatty acid soaps, or esters, while oils are often white oils or vegetable oils. Silicone-based defoamers are polymer-based defoamers formulated on silicon bases.

These can be delivered as oil or water-based emulsions. Silicone-based defoamers consist of hydrophobic silica dispersed in silica oil. Powder defoamers are oil-based defoamers that are formulated on carriers such as silica. These carriers are added to powdered products such as cement, plasters, and detergents to control foam. EO/PO-based defoamers contain copolymers such as polyethylene glycol and polypropylene glycol. These copolymers offer favorable dispersing properties and are delivered as oils, water solutions, or water-based emulsifiers. Alkyl poly-acrylates are employed as defoamers in non-aqueous systems, wherein release of air is more important than the breakdown of the surface foam. Alkyl poly-acrylates are delivered in solvent carriers such as petroleum distillates.

Additionally, defoamers are widely utilized in the water treatment industry. Hydrocarbon-based defoamers are extensively employed in sewage treatment applications. Silicone-based defoamers are not preferred due to their high cost. Polyethylene glycol monoalkyl ether defoamers are used for desalination of water. Silicone-based defoamers are also utilized in this application to some extent. Therefore, the demand for defoamers in paper & pulp and water treatment industries is anticipated to increase in the near future.

Defoamers are extensively utilized in the sugar beet industry. They are used in fried foods such as potato chips and various other fried snacks. They are employed in the fast food industry for products such as fried chicken, chicken nuggets, and French fries. Silicone-based defoamers are used in most aerated drinks and in cooking oils to prevent foaming, while deep frying. Defoamers can be employed directly or incorporated in low-foaming cleansing agents. Demand for defoaming agents in the food industry is projected to increase, as they curb effusions or effervescences while preparation and serving.

