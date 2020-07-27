Analysis of COVID-19 Crisis-driven Growth Opportunities in Precast Concrete Market

Precast concrete is increasingly used in building and construction industry. This is mainly because of ease they offer to builders. Precast concrete are used to create different structure away from the construction site and they are transported to the site at the time of requirement. This is the reason they produce low waste at construction and hence reduce several environmental hazards at the site of construction.

According to the latest market report published by Transparency Market Research, the global precast concrete market was valued at US$ 100 bn in 2016. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5% from 2017 to 2026.

On the basis of structure system, the global precast concrete market is segmented into beam & column system, floor & roof system, bearing wall system, façade system and others. Among all these structure beam and column system is expected to hold maximum share in the precast concrete market. This is mainly because of the increasing demand for beam and column in building and construction industry.

On the basis of end use, the global precast concrete market is segmented into building works and civil works. Building works is further sub-segmented into residential and non-residential. Among both of the demand for precast concrete is expected to increase in the non-residential sector. This is mainly because of the increasing industrialization in the developing countries such as China and India. Similarly, civil works hydraulic is sub-segmented into hydraulic works, transportation works, power plants & communication works and specialized works. Among all these sub-segment transportation works is expected to hold a major share in the global market. There has been a significant rise in the demand of precast concrete in the transportation sector.

Key players operating in the global precast concrete market are Lafarge Holcim Limited, Elematic Oyj, CRH Plc., Cemex S.A.B. De C.V., L&T Construction, Coltman Precast Concrete Limited, Taisei Corporation, and Bison Manufacturing Limited. These players are adopting several strategies in order to stay ahead of each other in the precast concrete market.

