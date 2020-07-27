Mining Automation Market Share Is Expected to Showcase a High CAGR By 2019–2025 (SARS-CoV-2, Covid-19 Analysis)

Mining Automation Market

The sudden challenges created by the ongoing COVID-19 are captured effectively to exhibit the long term growth projections in the MRFR report on Mining Automation Market Share. The growth sectors of the Mining Automation Market Share are identified with precision for a better growth perspective.

FREE [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8666

Market Research Future (MRFR) announces the publication of its half-cooked research report—Global Mining Automation Market, 2019–2025.

Mining companies across the world are rapidly adopting automation to modernize operations. They are increasing the deployment of automated drilling operations and driverless haulage trucks, driving efficiency, increasing productivity, and decreasing expenditure. Mining companies adopt automation for environmental and worker safety. Remote maintenance of industrial sites varies widely depending on the industry and site-specific requirements. The mining industry demands automation for real-time plant monitoring with real-time alerts and information from various departments such as production, maintenance, and contractors to reduce unexpected downtimes. This reduces maintenance costs, frequent site visits, equipment downtime, and increases efficiency. The global mining automation market has been segmented based on offerings, operations, and region.

By offering, the market has been segmented into hardware (autonomous mining truck, autonomous drilling rig, mining load-haul-dump (LHD), pumping stations, tunneling equipment, others), software (fleet management, workforce management, remote operations and monitoring, temperature monitoring system, others), and communication system (navigation systems, wireless mesh networks, others). Among these autonomous drilling dominated the market in 2018. Drilling in the mining sector is one major area where automation makes a positive impact. An autonomous drill system (ADS) is most widely used for automated drilling, it enables an operator to control the drilling process using a single console from a remote location to control many autonomous drillings from multiple manufacturers simultaneously. ADS helps in improving precision and equipment utilization. However, the software segment is expected to show the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By operation, the market has been segmented into mining process (autonomous haulage, autonomous drilling), maintenance (HVAC, mine dewatering), development (tunnel boring, access road construction, others). Among the major operations listed, the maintenance segment dominated the market in 2018. In many cases, the mining field is located in remote areas where human access is not possible. In such cases, unmanned drones and automated inspection systems (AIS) is used for remote monitoring and inspection process. These vehicles use the Internet for remote connection, wireless technology, and telecommunication techniques which enable automated site maintenance, diagnostics, and inspections.

By region, the mining automation market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Among the regions mentioned above, North America dominated the market in 2018, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to showcase the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players in the mining automation market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are MST Global, ABB Limited, Komatsu Limited, Hexagon AB, Hitachi Limited, Trimble Inc, Rockwell Automation, Emerson Electric Co, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Wabtec Corporation, Honeywell International Inc, Siemens AG, Atlas Copco AB, Caterpillar Inc, Sandvik AB, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, among others. These players contribute significantly to market growth. Apart from the top key players, the other players contribute nearly 35–40% in the mining automation market.

More [email protected]

Mining Automation Market Share Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 8.6% 2019 to 2025, Emerging Global…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Reports (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research and Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]