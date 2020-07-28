Latest TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market

The global 2-ethylhexanoic acid market was valued at US$ 850.38 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report titled ‘2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026,’ published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) . The global 2-ethylhexanoic acid market is driven by rise in the demand for PVB plasticizers and PVC stabilizers. Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the global 2-ethylhexanoic acid market.

Sample Request :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=37172

The plasticizers market in Asia Pacific is expanding, with several regional and medium-sized companies being highly active in the region. Plasticizers with high polarity such as 2-ethylhexanoic acid are highly compatible with PVB (polyvinylbutyral). Demand for 2-ethylhexanoic acid for use in the manufacture of PVB plasticizers is on the rise. PVB plasticizers are, in turn, used in the glass industry. Use of 2-ethylhexanoic acid as a PVB plasticizer imparts superior impact resistance and high tensile strength to the end-product. Rising use of PVB films and sheets in building & construction and infrastructure industries is expected to augment the demand for 2-ethylhexanoic acid during the forecast period.

Explore Transparency Market Research’s award-winning coverage of the global (Food & Beverages) Industry: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/frozen-fish-amp-seafood-market-to-reach-valuation-of-us-70-bn-by-2030-growing-demand-for-healthy-foods-to-generate-novel-opportunities-tmr-817169168.html

BUY NOW:https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=37172<ype=S

Rising demand for chemical stabilizers such as 2-ethylhexanoic acid is ascribed to the ability of 2-ethylhexanoic acid to prevent the elimination of hydrogen and chlorine molecules from the PVC. PVC stabilizers are employed in various applications such as pipes and fittings, window profiles, rigid and semi-rigid films, wires, cable coatings, and flooring. Currently, the demand for PVC stabilizers such as 2-ethylhexanoic acid is driven by significant growth of the building & construction industry in Asia Pacific. 2-Ethylhexanoic acid is suitable for use from environment, health, and safety aspects. These factors are enhancing the demand for 2-ethylhexanoic acid for use in PVC stabilizers.

About AS :

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.