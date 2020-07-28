Latest TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Propyl Gallate Market

Propyl gallate is an ester which is formed by the condensation of propanol and gallic acid. Propanol is a primary alcohol that is formed naturally in small amounts during the various fermentation process. Gallic acid is derived from witch hazel, sumac, tea leaves, gallnuts and other plants. Propyl gallate has been used as a food additive and is added to foods containing fats and oils, it acts as an antioxidant to protect against oxidation caused by free oxygen radicals and hydrogen peroxide.

Request PDF Brochure :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=67337

Propyl gallate as a food additive is found in various food products such as meat products, soup mixes, chewing gum, mayonnaise, microwaveable popcorn, and other frozen and processed foods. Propyl gallate is used in packaging material and also used in some lubricants and adhesives. As an antioxidant propyl gallate is widely being used in cosmetic, in products such as bath products, skin care products, skin cleansing products, makeup products, sunscreen, lotion and various others. Therefore the demand of propyl gallate is anticipated to significantly increase in cosmetics over the forecast period.

REQUEST FOR COVID19 IMPACT ANALYSIS :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=67337

Propyl gallate is used to stabilize oils, perfumes, vitamins, and fats used in personal care products, skin care products, cosmetics and all other products which readily undergo oxidation. Oxidation in products usually occurs due to the presence of excess heat, light, moisture and oxygen producing microorganisms. Propyl gallate is found to prevent or reduce deterioration of personal care products, skin care products, and cosmetics, which are caused by chemical reaction with oxygen. Generally, deterioration is caused by accumulation or generation of free radicals which is widely inhibited by propyl gallate.

Explore Transparency Market Research’s award-winning coverage of the global (Food & Beverages) Industry: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/frozen-fish-amp-seafood-market-to-reach-valuation-of-us-70-bn-by-2030-growing-demand-for-healthy-foods-to-generate-novel-opportunities-tmr-817169168.html

It is also used as triplet state quencher. The propyl gallate is also used in fluorescence microscopy as an anti-fade reagent as it helps in reducing photobleaching of fluorescent probes. All these factors are driving the adoption of propyl gallate and thereby propelling the growth of the market. According to FDA, the propyl gallate is generally recognized as safe for human consumption. The growing market of processed and convenience food in the food industry in various less developed countries across the globe is fueling the growth of the market. In the Europe market, various stringent regulations and concerns for genetically modified products are hampering the growth of propyl gallate in the market. Changing preference for food additives among consumers due to rising concerns in food safety and side effects is decreasing the use of artificial additives in food and beverages industry. Propyl gallate is also expected to increase the shelf life of the product as it inhibits the growth of microorganisms in the product.

About AS :

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.