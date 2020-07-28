Latest TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Green Polyols Market

Green Polyols Market: Highlights

Green polyols are eco-friendly alcohol solutions that contain multiple hydroxyl groups. They are derived from recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyurethanes. These alcohol solutions are widely used in furniture & bedding, automotive, and construction industries.

Green polyols provide enhanced hydrolytic stability and adhesion to diverse substrates. They also improve abrasion resistance and overall hardness. Common end-uses of green polyols include liquid and hot melt urethane adhesives, flexible packaging, insulating sealants, polyurethane dispersions, cast elastomers, and conventional-cure coatings.

Key Drivers of Green Polyols Market

Increase in demand for green polyols in construction activities is expected to boost the market during the forecast period. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. Government spent approximately US$ 1,303,469 Mn in overall construction activities in 2019. Thus, growth in the construction industry is anticipated to propel the demand for green polyols in the near future.

Rise in usage of green polyols in the automotive industry is also estimated to propel the market in the near future. The automotive industry in India produced 30,915,420 vehicles including passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, three wheelers, two wheelers, and quadricycles in April-March 2019 compared to 29,094,447 in April-March 2018, registering a growth rate of 6.26% over the same period in the last year.

Green Polyols Market: End-use Industry Segment

Based on end-use industry, the global green polyols market can be segmented into furniture & bedding, construction/insulation, automotive, packaging, carpet backing, and others

The furniture & bedding segment is projected to account for key share of the global green polyols market by 2027

Expanding at a healthy growth rate, construction/insulation, automotive, and packaging segments are expected to create significant incremental opportunities during the forecast period

Key Manufacturers Operating in Green Polyols Market

The global green polyols market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market include:

Bayer AG

BioBased Technologies LLC

BASF SE

Cargill, Incorporated

The Dow Chemical Company

Stepan Company

Emery Oleochemicals

Jayant Agro Organics Pvt. Ltd.

