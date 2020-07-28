Latest TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Paving Materials Market

Global Paving Materials Market: Highlights

A pavement, in construction, is an outdoor floor or superficial surface covering. Various types of paving materials are available in the market. Some of them include asphalt; concrete; stones such as flagstone, cobblestone, and setts; artificial stone; bricks; and tiles. In landscape architecture, pavements is a part of the hardscape and they are used on sidewalks, road surfaces, patios, courtyards, etc.

Some paving materials, such as decorative concrete, offer more design versatility, facilitating a broad range of colors and patterns. Their applicability can be largely seen in residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial construction.

Key Drivers of Global Paving Materials Market

Increasing demand for paving materials for use in various constructional activities has promoted growth of the global market for paving materials. There has been increase in constructional activities across the globe over the last few years. According to Statistics Bureau of Ministry of Internal Affairs & Communications of Japan, the country spent US$ 30,380 Bn on construction in 2017, out of which US$ 16,570 Bn were spent on residential buildings and US$ 13,810 Bn on non-residential buildings. Thus, with growth of the construction industry, the demand for paving materials is also expected to increase in the near future.

Asia Pacific to be a Key Market for Paving Materials

In terms of region, the global paving materials market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In Asia Pacific, the consumption of paving materials is much higher compared to other regions.

In terms of demand, Asia Pacific holds the maximum share of the global market, followed by North America and Europe. China was the leading market for paving materials in Asia Pacific, in terms of both volume and value, in 2018. Growing usage of paving materials in residential, non-residential, and commercial applications is expected to drive the market in the region during the forecast period. In China, the overall real estate investment increased by 6% since 2015 to reach over US$ 1.8 Trn in 2018. This investment has been largely focused on residential buildings.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Paving Materials Market

The global paving materials market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

Veidekke ASA

Boral Ltd

Cementos Portland Valderrivas SA

Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua SAB de CV

Martin Marietta Materials

Owens Corning

