Latest TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Subsea Valves Market

The global subsea valves market is primarily fuelled by the rising demand for energy and the soaring count of offshore oil and gas projects. In addition, the increasing demand for subsea valves from the manufacturing and process industry owing to less operating cost and enhanced safety will positively impact the growth of the market for subsea valves. There are a number of efforts taken to enhance water infrastructures in emerging nations. These efforts will also prove favorable for the global subsea valves market.

This study presents an analysis and forecast for the subsea valves market by covering a number of dynamics such as growth opportunities, trends, challenges, and drivers. The report also employs Porter’s five forces model which presents the competition intensity in the market. The market attractiveness evaluation also forms an integral part of this report within which the application segments have been benchmarked in terms of their general attractiveness, growth rate, and market size.

The reduction in onshore reserves and the rising demand for energy globally have pushed the companies dominant in the oil and gas exploration activities to heavily invest in offshore reserves, thus stimulating the subsea valves’ demand globally. In forthcoming years, the rising investment in ultra-deep and deep reserves for meeting the increasing energy demand and for lowering the reliance on onshore reserves will drive the growth of the offshore oil and gas market. The development of the offshore oil and gas market is further poised to bolster the global subsea systems market, indirectly augmenting the market for subsea valves in the coming years. In addition, the introduction of breakthrough technologies in the subsea valves market will stimulate the market development.

Key players Mentioned in the Report are:

The leading players in the global subsea valves market are Oliver Valves Ltd., BuTech, PetrolValves, DAFRAM S.p.A., Flowserve Corporation, Perar S.p.A, Cameron, Cortec LLC, and L.B. Bentley Ltd., among others.

