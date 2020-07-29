Latest TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Floating Liquefied Natural Gas Market

Global demand for natural gas has been rising as it is a preferred fuel in power generation in various industries. Natural gas is cleaner, safer, and more cost-effective than other fuels. It has the potential to significantly reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Natural gas is consistently being used to substitute high pollutant fuels such as coal and fuel oil in power and industrial sectors in several countries. Natural gas is a multipurpose fuel. Its growth is associated in part to environmental benefits relative to other fossil fuels.Floating Liquefied Natural Gas terminals provide a solution for gas to be processed, stored, and liquefied in offshore facilities before loading it on to tankers for export.

FLNG systems operations and processes are carried out for the movement of off-shore based natural gas reserves. Floating terminal operations and processes are majorly used for production, storage, liquefaction, and transfer of liquefied natural gas from offshore gas reserves to onshore ones. FLNG terminals offer cost-effective solution for the development of standard fields. Oil & gas companies can relocate their vessel to other fields due to the depletion of resources. This not only lowers the decommissioning cost but also reduces the cost of adding new fields. Offshore FLNG production vessels can be described as placing the traditional onshore liquefaction plant on liquefied natural gas tanker which delivers the storage capacity.

Increase in new offshore floating projects due to the rise in demand for gas is expected to boost the FLNG terminals market. FLNG terminals offer the possibility of lowering production costs and expanding production, thus improving the project economics. Lease option would enable smaller independent energy companies with limited capital to enter the market and meet the global demand for gas. Lack of infrastructure and sluggish growth of developing economies are factors anticipated to negatively impact the FLNG terminals market. Design and construction challenges pertaining to FLNG terminal facilities are also estimated to hamper the market during the forecast period.

Key companies operating in the FLNG terminal market include Royal Dutch Shell, Excelerate Energy, Samsung Heavy Industries, Golar LNG, Hoegh LNG, PETRONAS, and Hyundai Heavy Industries.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

