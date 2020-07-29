Latest TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Specialty Silica Market

Global Specialty Silica Market: Highlights

The global specialty silica market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% between 2019 and 2027 . Specialty silicas are majorly used in tire applications to partially reduce the use of carbon black. Hence, growth in automotive industry is likely to drive specialty silica market during the forecast period.

Global Specialty silica Market: Regional Highlights

Asia Pacific dominates the specialty silica market, followed by Europe and North America. Developing regions (including Latin America and Middle East & Africa) are expected to be the key upcoming markets for specialty silica during the forecast period. Significant expansion in the rubber, electronic components and cosmetics & personal care application segments in developing regions is anticipated to be a key factor driving the specialty silica market in these region.

Asia Pacific accounted for more than 45% value share in global specialty silica market in 2019. Use of specialty silica in the electrical & electronics industry is growing at a speedy pace in Asia Pacific, due to presence of well-established electronics industry in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and China. There is high demand for specialty silica for tire manufacturing in this region.

Some of the major producers in Europe include Evonik Industries AG, Huber Engineered Materials, PPG Industries and Solvay SA which usually provide custom grades of silica.

Usage of specialty silica in the tire sector is rising at a rapid pace in North America, led by its ability to partially replace carbon black. Implementation of stringent norms regarding carbon emissions in the U.S. and increase in usage of lightweight plastics and rubber tires in the automotive industry are driving the specialty silica market in the region.

Global Specialty Silica Market: Competition Landscape

The global specialty silica market is partially consolidated. Key players include Evonik Industries AG , Cabot Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, PPG Industries, Inc., Tokuyama Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V., Solvay S.A. , W. R. Grace & Co. and others

others A majority of global manufacturers of specialty silica have integrated operations. Several manufacturers have increased their production capacities, owing to the rise in demand for specialty silica.

