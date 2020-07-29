Bird Scarer and Repellent Market Share, Growth, Industry Outlook 2027

Global Bird Scarer and Repellent Market – Introduction

A bird scarer and repellent consists of audio and visual devices, repellent gels, and chemical substances is usually installed by farmers to prevent birds from eating recently planted crops. The basic application of a bird scarer and repellent is to deter birds from landing, roosting, and nesting in the field. Bird scarers and repellents are used in airports to restrict birds from coming close to runaways and causing damage to aircrafts. Propane scare cannons are also one of the most common types of bird scarers sold in Europe and North America.

Introduction of new technology equipped audio and visual bird scarer to drive the market

Advancement in terms of technology and launch of new, innovative technology- equipped audio and visual bird scarers is projected to drive the market during the forecasted timeline. Advance features are expected to enhance the functionality of bird scarers. However, rising preference for DIY bird scarer and repellent is anticipated to be a challenge for manufacturers of bird scarers and repellents in the near future.

Increasing awareness about bird scarers and repellents among farmers in emerging economies projected to be an opportunity

Rapid increase in awareness about bird scarers and repellents among farmers in developing countries is projected to create significant opportunities for manufacturers and distributors during the forecast period. Rise in incidences of damage to crops caused by birds is a major concern for people engaged in agriculture & horticulture, food processing, aviation, and other industry sites & factories.

North America holds major share of the bird scarer and repellent market across the globe

Geographically, the global bird scarer and repellent market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA).

North America holds major share of the bird scarer and repellent market across the globe. The market in North America is anticipated to expand at a moderate rate during the forecasted timeline due to rise in significant loss of crop produce, and implementation of safety rules & regulations in aviation industry in countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a significant rate during the forecasted timeline. Rapid increase in awareness about bird scarer and repellent in agriculture & horticulture industry in China, India, Japan, and other Southeast Asian countries is projected to surge the demand for bird scarer and repellent in Asia Pacific.

Key Players Operating in the Bird Scarer and Repellent Market

Prominent manufacturing companies are projected to face healthy competition during the forecasted timeline. Companies such as Bird B Gone, Inc., Bird Barrier America, Inc., Primetake Ltd., and Martley Electronics are focusing on producing innovative bird scarers and repellents to strengthen their product portfolio. Manufacturers are investing in research & development to discover new technology enabled audio scarer and repellents and embed new features in them. Companies are also spreading awareness and conducting awareness drives to expand the bird scarer and repellent market in emerging economies of the world. A few of the key players operating in the global bird scarer and repellent market are: