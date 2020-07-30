Impact of COVID-19 on Acrylic Emulsions Market Market: Implications on Business

A copious number of regional as well as locally prominent players account for the intense competition in the global acrylic emulsions market, notes Transparency Market Research (TMR). However, the market is largely organized one with a handful of global players, leading to low bargaining power resting with buyers and suppliers. This is attributed to the threat of forward integration along with no noticeable gap in raw material demand and supply.

Request PDF Brochure :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=29828

Companies exhibiting a prominent presence in the market include The Dow Chemical Company, The Lubrizol Corporation, DIC Corporation, Celanese Corporation, Ashland Inc., Synthomer Plc., H.B. Fuller, Clariant, BASF SE, and Arkema S.A. A growing number of leading players are focusing on product launches and entering into mergers and acquisitions, in a move to maintain a stronghold in the market, finds TMR. Several top players are keen on expanding their presence to new geographic areas in order to consolidate their shares.

According to TMR, the global acrylic emulsions market was worth US$5,915.9 million in 2017 and is anticipated to touch a valuation of US$8,792.6 million by 2022 end. The market is projected to rise at a healthy CAGR of 8.2% from 2017 to 2022.

Explore Transparency Market Research’s award-winning coverage of the global (Food & Beverages) Industry:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/increasing-preference-towards-high-protein-diet-that-is-ready-to-go-is-fueling-growth-of-global-meat-extract-market-valuation-to-reach-us-2-5-bn-by-2029–transparency-market-research-301003674.html

Geographically, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ), is projected to present substantial attractive opportunities over the forecast period. The region accounted for the leading share in 2017 and is likely to retain its dominance in the coming years as well. The APEJ market is estimated to gain 81 basis point in its share during 2017–2022.

Buy Now :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=29828<ype=S

Product Type

Acrylics

Vinyl Acetate Polymer

Others

Application

Water-based Paints

Adhesives & Sealants

Paper/Paperboard Coatings

Others

About AS :

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.