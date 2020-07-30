Impact of COVID-19 on Barite Market Market: Implications on Business

Key Highlights

A recent research report published by Transparency Market Research projects the global barite market to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% during the period between 2019 and 2027. The report, titled “Barite Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2019 – 2027,” estimates the global barite to reach US$ 2.0 Bn by 2027, from US$ 1.3 Bn in 2018.

Barium, a chemically inert and dense mineral, is used in a number of end-use industries. However, it may not be wrong to say that one of the most important use of Barium is noted in the development and even exploration of natural gas and petroleum resources

Dominating the regional landscape of the global barite market, North America will ride to growth on the back of strong presence of key market players and numerous end-use industries in its landscape. And, it is worth noting here that mud drilling constitutes a significant share of the total contribution by other applications. Additionally, it is also witnessing use of barite in the oil and gas industry.

The competitive landscape of the global barite market is consolidated and the trend will continue over the forecast period. Apart from improving the product quality, players are looking to work with different grades in order to widen the scope of applications.

Some of the players that are seen as high performers in the global barite market include Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corporation, Deutsche Baryt Industrie, Halliburton, CIMBAR Performance Minerals, New Riverside Ochre Company, Inc., Excalibar Minerals LLC, and Anglo Pacific Minerals, among others.

Barite Market: Grade

Up to 3.9

Sp. Gr. 4.0

Sp. Gr. 4.1

Sp. Gr. 4.2

Sp. Gr. 4.3 & Above

Barite Market: Application

Drilling Mud

Pharmaceuticals

Rubber & Plastics

Others

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.