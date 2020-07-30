Impact of COVID-19 on Thionyl Chloride Market Market: Implications on Business

Thionyl Chloride Market: Introduction

Thionyl chloride is a liquid that is colorless, pale yellow, or reddish at ambient temperatures. The compound has low viscosity and a pungent, fuming, sulfur-like odor. Industrial manufacturing processes used for formulation of thionyl chloride include chlorosulfonic acid method, sulfur dioxide gas-phase method, and phosphorus oxychloride cogeneration.

Thionyl chloride is often used as a chlorinating agent in the manufacture of chemicals used in herbicides, surfactants, drugs, and dyestuffs. In addition, it is employed in the formulation of polyarylate-type engineering thermoplastics and electrolytes in lithium-ion batteries.

Key Drivers of Global Thionyl Chloride Market

Growing pressure on the agriculture sector to increase the yield-ability of crops is expected to drive the demand for agrochemicals in the near future. Furthermore, growing food consumption across Asia Pacific is expected to boost the demand for pesticides between 2020 and 2030. Thionyl chloride is extensively used as a solvent in the production of pesticides. This, in turn, is expected to drive the thionyl chloride market in the near future.

Increasing demand for power sources, such as utility devices as well as remote-metering devices, is expected to boost the demand for lithium thionyl chloride batteries in the near future. Thionyl chloride is used as an active cathode material in lithium thionyl chloride batteries. This, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for thionyl chloride in the next few years.

Rising demand for processing solvents in the pesticides sector to produce inabenfide, valerate, fenvalerate, mosquito-killing dimerthrin, flucythrinate, diflubenzuron, isocarbophos, fenpropathrin, endosulfan, deltamethrin, and warfarin is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to manufacturers operating in the global thionyl chloride market during the forecast period

The global thionyl chloride market is highly concentrated, with the top producers accounting for a prominent market share. Some of the key players operating in the global market are:

Shandong Kaisheng New Materials

Lanxess AG

SUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS CO., LTD.

Jiang Xi Selon Industry

China Pingmei Shenma Group

CABB

Transpek

Chuyuan Group

Shangyu Wolong Chemical

Sichuan Boxing

Changzhou Xudong Chemical

