Impact of COVID-19 on Crude Tall Oil Market Market: Implications on Business

Crude Tall Oil Market: Introduction
- The material produced during the wood pulp production process is known as crude tall oil. In Swedish, ‘tall’ means ‘pine,’ which denotes crude tall oil, which is produced while pulping of softwood pine trees.
- Black liquor is generated while pulping of pine trees. This is available in the form of residue, which consists of valuable chemicals that are fed back into the pulping process. The remaining residue is in the form of tall oil soap, which is collected at the mills and further process is carried out to make crude tall oil.
Crude Tall Oil Processing and Derived Products
- Crude tall oil can be processed through various processes such as distillation, direct energy use, refining, modifying/mixing, and direct use
- The products formed after distilling crude tall oil are tall oil fatty acid (TOFA), tall oil rosin (TOR), distilled tall oil (DTO), tall oil pitch (TOP), and tall oil heads (TOH), which can be further used as fuel additives, adhesives, printing inks, food adhesives, dimer acids, etc.
- After refining, crude tall oil can be used as crude tall diesel and renewable diesel. It can also be used in suspension stabilizers.
Rising Demand for Bio-based Products
- Crude Tall oil is one of the special sources of bio-based products. It is a blend of rosin, neutral compounds and fatty acids, which can be further refined to different fractions such as sterols and fatty acids. These compounds can be used in large variety of products and applications in various consumer and industrial markets. Thus, rise in demand for bio-based products is likely to boost the crude tall oil market.
Key Players in Market
The crude tall oil market top companies
- Kraton Corporation
- Forchem Oyj
- UPM.
- DRT (Dérivés Résiniques et Terpéniques)
- Sunpine AB
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Ingevity
- Mercer International
- Pine Chemical Group
- Segezha Group
- OOO Torgoviy Dom Lesokhimik
- Neste
- Others
