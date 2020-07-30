Impact of COVID-19 on Cold Pressed Juice Market Market: Implications on Business

Global Cold Pressed Juice Market: Overview

Cold pressed juices are increasingly growing in popularity worldwide. They are made by pressing, or “masticating” juice from vegetables and fruits. These juices are not only safe to drink a few weeks after being packed, but they contain high amounts of nutrients too. In the extraction of cold pressed juices, a juicer that works on a hydraulic press that squeezes juice from fruits or vegetables is used. After the juice is bottled and sealed, it is placed in a large chamber wherein a high amount of pressure is applied in order to inactivate pathogens. This enables the juice to remain nutritious, flavorful and safe to drink.

The report analyzes several key factors in the global cold pressed juice market such as current market trends and dynamics, market drivers and restraints, growth opportunities, competitive landscape, the supply and demand ratio, stakeholder and value chain analysis, and complete backdrop analysis. The report reveals key information about the major market players, their business tactics, product portfolio, and shares held by each of them. Historical, current, and projected market sizes are given in addition to recommendations for companies.

A growing consumer base spending on lifestyle products, heightened sense of health awareness, maximum health benefits offered by these juices, rising disposable income of people, and an expanding population base are some of the key factors contributing toward the growth of the cold pressed juice market globally. The popularity of liquid “cleanses”, coupled with the obsession with looking slim and fit are fuelling demand. Cold pressed juices are high in minerals, vitamins, and anti-oxidants.

Companies mentioned in the research report

In order to cater to the demands of consumers, numerous companies have launched juices manufactured through the use of pasteurized technology. Some of the key companies operating in the global cold pressed juice market are Evergreen Juices Inc., Pressed Juicery, Suja Life, PepsiCo Inc., Liquiteria, Evolution Fresh, Hain BluePrint, Inc., LLC, JustPressed, Juice Generation, Organic Avenue, and Organic Press Juices.

Regional Segments of the Global Cold Pressed Juice Market

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, and others)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Benelux, Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, North Africa)

